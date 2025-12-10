Is Kyle Schwarber On A Hall Of Fame Pace?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 13, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kyle Schwarber will likely be a Phillie for the rest of his life. After spending the last 4 years here, and playing the best baseball of his life, racking up 187 HRs in that time, he decided to fully put down roots and sign on for another 5 years. It will keep him here until he is 38. meaning short of a trade, or him playing when he is 39, he might finish his career here.

Schwarber currently has 1050 hits, 340 HRs, 784 HRs, and a slash line of .231/..346/.500/.846. That on its own is not Hall of Fame worthy. But he has 5 years to add to that case. And if they are anything like the last 4 years, his case is going to end up a lot stronger than you might think.

The Path to 500 HRs

Kyle Schwarber needs 160 more HRs to reach 500. He averaged 46.75 in his first 4 years in Philly. If he somehow copies that pace over the next 5 years, he would hit 573 career HRs. But not even the most optimistic of fans expect him to still hit 46 HRs a season when he is 37. The good news is he does not need to do that.

Schwarber needs to average just 32 pr season to get to 500. That is far more likely. If he hits 90 in the next two years, he would need just 23 per season over the final 3 years. So let's say he hits 46 next year, 44 in 2027, 35 in 2028, and 20 in 2029. He will then need to hit just 15 to reach 500 his final season. That is incredibly realistic. If he keeps up his pace for just 2 of the 5 seasons, the path to 500 is incredibly clear.

Why is that important? Of the 28 players to reach 500 HRs in their career, only 7 are not in the Hall of Fame. Those 7 players are Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramirez, Sammy Sosa, and Gary Sheffield. All connected to the PED scandals of the 90s and early 2000s. If those players did not have that over their head, they would all be in the HOF.

If Schwarber does something only 28 other players have done, keeping him out of the Hall will be hard. It would put him in the company of the most prolific HR hitters in baseball history.

Adding To The Case

Most of Schwarber's case will rely on the sheer power numbers. He will get to 1000 RBIs and flirt with 1500 hits. While those numbers are good, they are not HOF good.

But HOF Voters do not just look at career numbers. They look for players who dominated a sport over a period of time. And in the 4 years Schwarber has been in Philly, that is what he has done.

Since 2022, when Schwarber joined the Phillies, here is where Schwarber ranks among MLB Hitters.

HRs: 187 (2nd)

Runs: 429 (5th)

RBIs: 434 (4th)

BB% 15.2% (4th)

SLG: .507 (10th)

OPS: .856 (15th)

ISO: .281 (3rd)

He is one of the best players in the league over the past 4 years. If he plays like that for 3 of the next 5 years, we are talking about a guy who played like a top 10, top 5 hitter over the course of 7 seasons. That matters. It is a big reason so many voters are high on Chase Utley.

Put that type of elite stretch, with a major milestone like 500 HRs, and his case only gets better.

Elite Playoff Numbers

Players can make their HOF Case in October. That is exactly what Kyle Schwarber has done. Our playoff memories might be soured after he struggled in the last 2 series. But look at the total of his playoff numbers, and you see one of the better playoff hitters of this generation.

Schwarber currently has 23 career postseason HRs. That is 3rd all-time. He is 6 out of Manny Ramierez, who has 29. What makes that even more impressive, Schwarber did it in just 73 games. The two players above him, Jose Altuve and Ramirez, played 105 and 111 games.

Schwarber hits a HR every 10.61 at-bats in the playoffs. That is 4th All-Time. Only Nelson Cruz, Giancarlo Stanton, and Babe Ruth rank above him. Those numbers tend to come in bigger moments too. 11 of his 23 HRs came in the NLCS, 3 came in the World Series.

But let's look past just the HRs. Kyle Schwarber has the 20th-best OPS in Baseball history (.907). Bryce Harper is 4th with a playoff OPS of .986. Schwarber is also 11th with a SLG of .545.

So Is Kyle Schwarber a Hall of Famer?

The answer is not yet, but he can easily become one. If he gets to 500 HRs, it is hard to make a case against him, because not only would that put him in rare company, it would mean that over a 7-8 year stretch, he was one of the best hitters in baseball.