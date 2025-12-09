Week 15 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup- A New Low

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Fred Johnson #74 and Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles react after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 22-19 during overtime at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Is there a place lower than rock bottom? How do you go from winning the Super Bowl in convincing fashion and unseating a dynasty, to this? The Eagles somehow reached a new low in their OT loss to the Chargers, where Jalen Hurts turned the ball over 5 times, including the Interception that ended the game while they were in field goal range. Local fans seem ready to give up on the defending champs, but is the national media? Here is your week 15 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup.

"The Eagles have been among the worst on three-and-outs for most of the season -- shocking giving all the talent on that side of the ball. But a mix of pre-snap penalties and a substantial drop in rushing success has prevented the offense from getting into a flow. They ranked 11th in third-down success rate last season (40.28%) but entered Monday's game near the bottom at 34.46%."

The struggles on 3rd down start with their struggles on 1st and 2nd down. They run for 2 yards, throw an incompletion, and then find themselves in 3rd and 8. From there, they throw a pass short of the sticks and punt. They are just a bad offense. Nothing about the offense works, and it leads to 3rd and long situations that they will never convert.

"The Eagles consistently got good starting field position from the return teams but had eight empty drives and went 0-for-2 in the red zone. After a third straight loss, this will be another long week in Philly. If the Eagles can't get right in Sunday's home game against the lowly Raiders, the reigning champs are in serious trouble."

Let's be honest, they are already in trouble. Even if they win the NFC East, nothing about this team should make you think they can beat one of the Wild Card teams in the playoffs. Winning the NFC East is not the goal. And unless a miracle happens, this team seems doomed to fail.

"Jalen Hurts just isn't playing well enough, and the play-calling has been awful. Three straight losses has them tumbling down the rankings."

The play calls are bad. When they design a good play, Hurts often misses the throw. And even when the stars align, and Patiullo calls a good play, and Hurts makes a good play, AJ Brown might drop it, or quit on the route. There is blame enough to go around for everyone on the offense, short of Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith.

"The Eagles are trying to keep their Super Bowl title defense from spiraling down the drain. It, uh, hasn't been going all that well so far."