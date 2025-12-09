Philadelphia Flyers vs San Jose Sharks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Flyers are running out of time to produce a winning home stand. Sunday's 3-2 loss to Colorado dropped Philly to 15-9-3 on the season, despite three days' rest after the club's 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres last Wednesday. Philadelphia will try to improve what's been a stale stint at Wells Fargo Center when the San Jose Sharks visit at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

San Jose, while treading water at 14-13-3, continues to show signs that it could make noise in this season's Pacific Division. The Sharks come off an impressive 4-1 win over the Hurricanes in Carolina, buoyed by 28 saves from goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. The victory snapped a five-game streak of futility in road games that began in the middle of last month.

Trevor Zegras leads the Flyers with 26 points thus far, although it's the veteran right winger Travis Konecny who is on a point-scoring streak over the last four games. Philadelphia is still looking for more production from the blue line in 2025-26. Travis Sanheim's corps of defensemen has tallied just six goals in the season's 27 games to date.

Spread

Flyers -1.5 (+150)

Sharks +1.5 (-178)

Money line

Flyers -156

Sharks +150

Total

Over 5.5 (-122)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Flyers vs San Jose Sharks Betting Trends

The Flyers have defeated the Sharks three straight times.

Totals have gone under in six out of the last eight meetings.

San Jose snapped a five-game road losing streak on Sunday.

Philadelphia Flyers vs San Jose Sharks Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenseman Cam York is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is still recovering from a ruptured triceps tendon.

Right winger Tyson Foerster is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

San Jose Sharks

Center Michael Misa is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Defenseman Vincent Desharnais is week-to-week with an upper body injury.

Center Logan Couture is still recovering from a lower body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers vs San Jose Sharks Predictions and Picks

The Flyers are trying to solve their transition-game problem by trading for Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks. But as suggested by Siobhan Nolan of The Hockey News, the Canucks would probably ask for one of the Flyers' skilled defensemen in return, making the deal a potential wash if Hughes didn't electrify Philly with goals upon his arrival. “(Cam) York is the closest stylistic parallel the Flyers have to Hughes,” she suggests, making it feel somewhat unlikely that Philadelphia would part with its 24-year-old puck mover if Vancouver asked.

Due to the lack of sniping from defensemen, Philadelphia's power play stats don't match the Flyers' solid record on the season, ranked at just 19th in the National Hockey League. That could be a key for bettors looking to play the puck line, not the money line, on Tuesday.