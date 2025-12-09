Report: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies Agree to Long-Term Contract

The Philadelphia Phillies will reportedly re-sign Kyle Schwarber to a five-year contract worth $150 million.

Kyle Schwarber

The Phillies finally passed the luxury tax threshold entering the 2022 season, and Kyle Schwarber quickly proved himself as the piece that could push a previously dormant franchise into playoff contention.

His 187 home runs since he joined the Phillies rank tied for second in the majors Shohei Ohtani behind only Aaron Judge. He leads all Phillies hitters in home runs, RBI, at-bats, walks, and runs scored since signing the $79 million deal.

Schwarber finished second in National League MVP voting in the best season his career in 2025. He slugged 56 home runs, the second most in Phillies history in a single season, and led the majors with 132 RBI.

Schwarber’s glowing reputation in the clubhouse and the local community have catapulted him to the same iconic level in Philadelphia as the game’s most polarizing league-wide superstar Bryce Harper.

Phillies principal owner John Middleton spoke in July about the organization's plan to re-sign Schwarber after the slugger's memorable performance at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

“We need no motivation whatsoever when it comes to Kyle Schwarber. He’s great. We thought he was great when we signed him years ago. We thought he was great consistently during the years (with the Phillies). There’s nothing Kyle does that surprises us no matter how great he is. We expect that from Kyle. He’s a great person in the dugout. He’s a great person in the clubhouse. We love him. We want to keep him.” -John Middleton

Schwarber will turn 33 during spring training. He’ll (theoretically) finish the 2030 season at 38 when the lucrative contract expires. The Phillies overrode the concerns about investing in an aging designated hitter because of confidence in Schwarber’s short stroke and excellent bat speed that could help him age well.

Rob Thomson will consider playing his big-money slugger at first base or left field next season, although the DH role will be his primary spot.