Eagles Fall to Chargers, 22–19, as Offensive Woes Deepen

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in a 22–19 overtime loss on Sunday, a game defined by sloppiness and frustration on both sides. The two teams combined for eight turnovers, eight sacks, and 13 penalties in a matchup where neither played well enough to convincingly earn a victory. Ultimately, the Chargers’ ability to commit two fewer turnovers proved decisive, lifting them to 9–4 on the season while the Eagles dropped to 8–5.

Big Picture: Playoff Path Intact, But Optimism Fading

From a broader perspective, the Eagles still control their path to an NFC East title and the opportunity to host a playoff game. But that long-term outlook offers little comfort after a night in which nearly every recurring offensive issue grew worse—most notably the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts Has the Worst Game of His Career

Hurts delivered arguably the worst performance of his NFL career, committing five turnovers, including four interceptions and a lost fumble. While his receivers—particularly A.J. Brown—did him no favors with several costly drops, including one that resulted in an interception, Hurts struggled significantly. He failed to see open receivers, forced passes into coverage, and made several questionable reads that killed drives.

The coaching staff’s approach did little to alleviate the problems. Despite the offense’s season-long imbalance and protection concerns, Hurts was asked to throw 40 times—his most attempts since December 3, 2023. He is now 0–6 in his career when attempting 40 or more passes.

Offensive Line Struggles Continue

The offensive line, long a hallmark of Philadelphia’s success, continues to be a glaring weakness. Although Saquon Barkley broke free for a 60-yard touchdown on a creative fake-tush-push pitch, consistent running lanes were rarely available. Costly penalties also stalled momentum; a Jordan Mailata holding penalty erased a touchdown in the first half.

And in the closing minutes of regulation, with a chance to control the clock and force the Chargers’ timeouts, the Eagles could not rely on a running game they clearly lacked confidence in.

Red-Zone Failures and Special Teams Missteps

Red-zone efficiency—normally one of the offense’s strengths—also disappeared. Philadelphia finished 0-for-2 inside the 20. And kicker Jake Elliott pushed a 48-yard attempt wide in pristine indoor conditions. In a season where 60-yard field goals have become almost routine, missing from 48 yards proved another blow.

Defense Delivers a Championship-Level Performance

The lone bright spot came from a defense that showed championship-level resolve despite being repeatedly thrown back onto the field. The Eagles sacked Justin Herbert seven times—the most he has ever taken in a game. An Edge Rusher room that entered the night with no player having more than two sacks all season, saw Jalyx Hunt record 2.5 on his own. With Jalen Carter out, interior linemen Jordan Davis and Byron Young stepped up with 1.5 sacks each, while Nakobe Dean added a strip sack on a well-timed blitz.

In total, the defense held the Chargers to just 275 yards, an impressive feat considering they spent nearly 27 minutes on the field in the second half and overtime alone.

A Team Split in Half: Championship Defense, Struggling Offense

Through 13 games, one truth has become unmistakable: the Eagles’ defense is good enough to compete for—and potentially repeat as—Super Bowl champions. But the offense is nowhere close. With December underway and the same issues resurfacing weekly, there is little reason to believe a dramatic turnaround is coming.