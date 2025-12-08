4 Quotes Indicating Sixers’ Shift to Tyrese Maxey’s Team

When fans of the Philadelphia 76ers talk about the franchise’s modern era, the conversations inevitably focus on Joel Embiid. However, the embattled big man is no longer the best player on his team.

Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico discussed the emergence of Tyrese Maxey on Unfiltered. Maxey has sprinted out of the gates in his sixth NBA season in 2025-26. He’s Philadelphia’s primary ball-handler and leading scorer, and he leads the NBA in minutes per game.

The shift to Tyrese Maxey as a leader, however, extends past the court, and his 76ers teammates have been incredibly transparent about it.

VJ Edgecombe: 'Trust'

The Sixers survived a thriller against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 4. They trailed by one in the final seconds when rookie VJ Edgecombe inbounded the ball to Maxey.

Maxey missed what could've been a dramatic game-winner, but Edgecombe saved the game with a putback bucket. Maxey charged back on defense to protect the lead with a block as the buzzer sounded.

What was going through Edgecombe’s mind with the game on the line?

“For me, it was more just give Tyrese the ball and get out of the way. I know he (is) going to make a play. They sent a double team at him, but (like) I said I trust him. I trust him with the game on the line. Every given night, I trust him.” -VJ Edgecombe

Edgecombe and Jared McCain in particular strive to play like Maxey. They look up to their emerging superstar teammate and lighthearted friend whose contagious positivity and sense of humor has infected the young backcourt.

“He’s (Maxey is) probably the best shot-blocking guard under 6-foot-4 in the league.” -VJ Edgecombe

Paul George: 'I Play For Him'

The Sixers trailed Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks by three in the final seconds on Dec. 2. Paul George charged for a loose ball and passed to Philadelphia’s go-to guy for the game-tying shot to force overtime.

Although Maxey later missed two key free throws in an eventual loss, George approached his teammate after the game. According to PHLY Sixers, the 16-year NBA veteran reminded Maxey that the Sixers wouldn’t have reached overtime without his 44-point effort.

“When he’s (Maxey is) out there, I play for him. I do everything I can to make the game easier for him, He’s our guy. It’s inspiring. Me as a vet, it’s inspiring for a guy to consistently do it.” -Paul George

George has earned six All-NBA selections over an accomplished career. He’s taken on a different role at age 35, and he’s now humbly looking to Tyrese Maxey as the leader of the 76ers.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Jared McCain: 'Mentor'

Upstart rookie Jared McCain sat the remainder of his rookie season in 2024-25 with a meniscus injury after playing only 23 games. He missed the start of 2025-26 with a UCL injury.

He leaned on the team’s centerpiece for positivity to maintain confidence through the challenges.

“After every game, pretty much of the early games, he (Maxey) would text me. He texted me when I went down to the G, just staying in my ear (saying) ‘Just continue to be yourself. It’s going to come back.’ So he’s been a great mentor and somebody who I can go to for that and just kind of helping me get through this process of getting back to myself.” -Jared McCain

Maxey turned 25 in November. He’s (somehow) a veteran “mentor” in his sixth NBA season.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Justin Edwards: 'That's the Franchise'

Justin Edwards scored a career-high 22 points on Nov. 11 in Philadelphia's third matchup of the season against the Boston Celtics.

The media asked him postgame about the teammate who’s owned the spotlight through the early weeks of the season.

Edwards mentioned both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as two veterans who set the tone with a consistent commitment. He later dropped the F word talking about what Maxey’s emergence has meant to the Sixers this season.

“That’s the franchise, man. He means a lot to us… He’s really consistent with everything he does. For guys like me and everybody else, that’s something that we do want to do. We want to be one day (reach his level) with like the contracts and all that stuff. So just staying consistent and just coming to work every day willing to teach, willing to learn, and that means a lot to our team.” -Justin Edwards