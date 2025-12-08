This Day in Sports History: December 8
December's sports include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams vying for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and some college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 8 has hosted many significant moments and stories involving sporting legends. Continue reading to find out more about them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Some great moments that have occurred on Dec. 8 in sports history include:
- 1940: The Chicago Bears defeated the Washington Redskins, 73-0, and won the National Football League Championship. It was also the most one-sided victory in NFL history.
- 1942: University of Georgia Bulldogs halfback Frank Sinkwich won the eighth-ever Heisman Trophy.
- 1955: Brooklyn Dodgers catcher Roy Campanella won his third MVP Award.
- 1961: Larry Costello scored 32 consecutive points, without missing a shot, for the Syracuse Nationals and set an NBA record.
- 1961: Philadelphia Warriors center Wilt Chamberlain scored 78 points in a triple overtime game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
- 1966: The New York Yankees traded former single-season home run record holder Roger Maris to the St. Louis Cardinals for third baseman Charley Smith.
- 1973: Tennis star Ilie Nǎstase won his third consecutive season-ending ATP Masters Grand Prix title
- 1984: Tennis star Chris Evert-Lloyd beat Helena Suková, maintaining her streak of winning at least one major every year since 1973.
- 1985: Stefan Edberg defeated the defending champion, Mats Wilander, to win his first career Grand Slam singles title.
- 1987: Philadelphia Flyers' goaltender Ron Hextall became the first NHL goalie to score a goal.
- 2000: Shaquille O'Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers scored 0-for-11 from the free throw line, setting an NBA record.
- 2001: In the 10th SEC Championship Game, No. 21 Louisiana State University Tigers beat No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers 31-20.
- 2004: U.S. women's soccer star Mia Hamm retired from the sport.
- 2007: Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow won the Heisman Trophy.
- 2011: Three-time National League MVP Albert Pujols agreed to a massive 10-year, $254 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
- 2018: University of Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy.
- 2018: Brian Ortega fought Max Holloway at UFC 231 and lost because the fight was stopped on the doctor’s advice.
- 2023: Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 41 points in a game against the Utah Jazz.
- 2024: Driver Max Verstappen finished sixth in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and claimed his fourth consecutive World Formula 1 title.
Ron Hextall, Shaquille O'Neal, and Tim Tebow stood out on Dec. 8.
Hextall was known for his aggressive playing style, being the first goalie to score in the playoffs, and winning the Vezina Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy in the same season. O'Neal was known for his dominant, fun-loving persona on and off the court. After retiring, his fame grew through his successful career as a sports analyst, commentator, pitchman, and entrepreneur. Tebow had a record-breaking college football career. He demonstrated his outspoken Christian faith through his actions, such as "Tebowing." He later transitioned to professional baseball.