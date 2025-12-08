Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Chargers: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Philadelphia Eagles look to end their two-game losing streak and get the offense back on track as they battle the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. EST.
The Eagles are 8-4 and first in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Chicago Bears at home 24-15. The Eagles were down 10-3 at the half, got it back to a one-point deficit, but then the Bears went up two scores early in the fourth quarter. The Eagles' defense struggled on third down stops and lost in total yards 425-317. Philly won in passing yards 230-144, but lost in rushing yards 281-87. They also lost in time possession and went 2-1 in the turnover battle. The red zone offense was 1-for-2 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops. A.J. Brown led the way on offense with 10 catches for two touchdowns.
The Chargers are 8-4 and second in the AFC West Division. They just beat the Las Vegas Raiders at home 31-14. It was tied at the half and then Los Angeles scored 17 points in a row and busted it open. The Chargers were great on third down conversions and the third down defense was 6-for-8 on stops. Los Angeles won in total yards 341-156 and in rushing yards 192-31. Turnovers were even, and Los Angeles had the edge in time of possession. The red zone offense was 3-for-5 and the red zone defense was 0-for-2 on stops. Kimani Vidal led the way on offense with 25 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Spread
- Eagles -2.5 (+100)
- Chargers +2.5 (-104)
Money line
- Eagles -127
- Chargers +122
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-108)
- UNDER 41.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Eagles vs Chargers Betting Trends
- Philadelphia is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.
- Philadelphia is 14-4 SU in its last 18 games.
- The LA Chargers is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of the LA Chargers' last seven games.
- The LA Chargers is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
Eagles vs Chargers Injury Reports
Philadelphia Eagles
- Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve
- Lane Johnson, OT - Out
- Jalen Carter, DT - Out
- Marcus Epps, S - Injured reserve
- Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve
- Andrew Mukuba, S - Injured reserve
- Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve
- Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve
- Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve
- Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve
- Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve
- Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve
Los Angeles Chargers
- Otito Ogbonnia, DT - Injured reserve
- Tucker Fisk, TE - Out
- Hassan Haskins, RB - Injured reserve
- Omarion Hampton, RB - Injured reserve
- Justin Herbert, QB - Questionable
- Joe Alt, OT - Injured reserve
- Rick Lovato, LS - Reserve-ret
- Najee Harris, RB - Injured reserve
- Eric Rogers, CB - Injured reserve
- Junior Colson, LB - Injured reserve
- Jordan Oladokun, CB - Injured reserve
- Rashawn Slater, OT - Injured reserve
- Josh Fuga, DT - Injured reserve
Eagles vs Chargers Predictions and Picks
Philadelphia is currently ranked 22nd in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, 19th in points scored, and tied for ninth in points against. The Eagles will be without some key offensive and defensive tacklers. The offense has been trending down, but they are still in the mix for that one seed in the NFC. In their last four games, the offense has averaged 15.5 points. In the last two games, they have either blown a big lead or played from behind from the start. They need to establish the running game again and spread the ball around in the passing game. Philly still has plenty of talent around them, and they need more red zone chances.
Los Angeles is ranked 12th in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, 18th in points scored, and 11th in points allowed. Herbert is questionable to play, but is expected to play. He just had left-hand surgery and still might be limited in this game. The offensive line will also be missing their two starting offensive tackles. The Chargers have won four of their last five games and the defense is trending up, as they have given up 14 points or fewer in four of their most recent games. Overall, they have a strong pass defense.
Best Bet: Under
The Eagles offense has struggled for a month and all of those games were against above .500 teams. The Chargers have won three home games in a row and the defense is playing solid, but the offensive production could take a hit if Herbert is limited in his playing time.