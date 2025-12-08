Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Chargers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Eagles look to end their two-game losing streak and get the offense back on track as they battle the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. EST.

The Eagles are 8-4 and first in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Chicago Bears at home 24-15. The Eagles were down 10-3 at the half, got it back to a one-point deficit, but then the Bears went up two scores early in the fourth quarter. The Eagles' defense struggled on third down stops and lost in total yards 425-317. Philly won in passing yards 230-144, but lost in rushing yards 281-87. They also lost in time possession and went 2-1 in the turnover battle. The red zone offense was 1-for-2 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops. A.J. Brown led the way on offense with 10 catches for two touchdowns.

The Chargers are 8-4 and second in the AFC West Division. They just beat the Las Vegas Raiders at home 31-14. It was tied at the half and then Los Angeles scored 17 points in a row and busted it open. The Chargers were great on third down conversions and the third down defense was 6-for-8 on stops. Los Angeles won in total yards 341-156 and in rushing yards 192-31. Turnovers were even, and Los Angeles had the edge in time of possession. The red zone offense was 3-for-5 and the red zone defense was 0-for-2 on stops. Kimani Vidal led the way on offense with 25 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown.

Spread

Eagles -2.5 (+100)

Chargers +2.5 (-104)

Money line

Eagles -127

Chargers +122

Total

OVER 41.5 (-108)

UNDER 41.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Eagles vs Chargers Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 14-4 SU in its last 18 games.

The LA Chargers is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in five of the LA Chargers' last seven games.

The LA Chargers is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Eagles vs Chargers Injury Reports

Philadelphia Eagles

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Lane Johnson, OT - Out

Jalen Carter, DT - Out

Marcus Epps, S - Injured reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Andrew Mukuba, S - Injured reserve

Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve

Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Los Angeles Chargers

Otito Ogbonnia, DT - Injured reserve

Tucker Fisk, TE - Out

Hassan Haskins, RB - Injured reserve

Omarion Hampton, RB - Injured reserve

Justin Herbert, QB - Questionable

Joe Alt, OT - Injured reserve

Rick Lovato, LS - Reserve-ret

Najee Harris, RB - Injured reserve

Eric Rogers, CB - Injured reserve

Junior Colson, LB - Injured reserve

Jordan Oladokun, CB - Injured reserve

Rashawn Slater, OT - Injured reserve

Josh Fuga, DT - Injured reserve

Eagles vs Chargers Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently ranked 22nd in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, 19th in points scored, and tied for ninth in points against. The Eagles will be without some key offensive and defensive tacklers. The offense has been trending down, but they are still in the mix for that one seed in the NFC. In their last four games, the offense has averaged 15.5 points. In the last two games, they have either blown a big lead or played from behind from the start. They need to establish the running game again and spread the ball around in the passing game. Philly still has plenty of talent around them, and they need more red zone chances.

Los Angeles is ranked 12th in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, 18th in points scored, and 11th in points allowed. Herbert is questionable to play, but is expected to play. He just had left-hand surgery and still might be limited in this game. The offensive line will also be missing their two starting offensive tackles. The Chargers have won four of their last five games and the defense is trending up, as they have given up 14 points or fewer in four of their most recent games. Overall, they have a strong pass defense.

Best Bet: Under