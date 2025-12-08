Mets Showing Interest In Phillies Free Agent Kyle Schwarber

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Watching Kyle Schwarber leave Philadelphia would be tough for Phillies fans, especially after his 56 HR season last year. Schwarber has been their most consistent hitter over the last 4 years, topping 40 HRs 3 times and only missing out on the 4th because he missed time. After his career year, Schwarber is a free agent and expected to make a ton of money. But what would be even tougher than watching him leave is if the team he left the Phillies for is the Mets.

Sadly, that is at least a possibility. The Mets have shown interest in the Phillies slugger, per multiple reports.

The Mets have the money. Steve Cohen has the deepest pockets in the league and has shown he is willing to spend it. Perhaps not always wisely, but signing a DH who will be 33 when the season starts to a massive contract is the kind of brash move a guy like Cohen would make. Especially if he can rob his biggest rival of their best hitter.

There is also the possibility that the Mets only want to drive up the price. Make the Phillies dig deeper into their own wallets, and take away the chance that the Phillies can compete for another player they want to sign.

Could They View Kyle Schwarber As The Pete Alonso Replacement?

The Mets' own slugger, Pete Alonso, is a free agent himself after opting out of his deal. Alonso tested free agency last off-season, but did not get the offers he wanted. he opted instead to return to the Mets, where he put up another 40 HR season. He might find the market more to his liking this offseason, leaving the Mets in need of another power hitter. It just so happens one of the best power hitters in the league is on the market.

Were that the case, we might even see the Phillies and Mets swap players. Likewise, losing Schwarber would leave the Phillies in need of a power hitter, and Alonso would be their best option short of a surprise trade.

Reports suggest the Reds and Phillies are the top candidates for Kyle Schwarber, with the Phillies having the edge as long as they match whatever offer he gets.