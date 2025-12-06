This Day in Sports History: December 6
Sports in December include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 6 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Let's take a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Dec. 6 include:
- 1913: The White Sox beat the Giants 9-4 in an exhibition game in Tokyo.
- 1930: The Toronto Balmy Beach Beachers beat the Regina Roughriders 11-6 to win their second Grey Cup title in Canadian football.
- 1939: Iowa halfback Nile Kinnick received the Heisman Trophy.
- 1957: Gardnar Mulloy became the oldest American to win a Davis Cup tennis match at the age of 44 years and 14 days.
- 1961: Syracuse running back Ernie Davis became the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy.
- 1970: The Cleveland Cavaliers got their first NBA home victory, beating the Buffalo Braves 108-106.
- 1974: Ohio State running back Archie Griffin won the Heisman Trophy.
- 1981: Rob de Castella set a marathon world record with a time of 2:08:18.
- 1981: Miller Barber won the Senior PGA Championship, which was the first of five Champions Tour major titles.
- 1984: Martina Navratilova's 74-match winning streak came to an end.
- 1988: The Milwaukee Bucks became the second-fastest team to win 1,000 NBA games.
- 1992: USA beat Switzerland 3-1 to win the Davis Cup.
- 1992: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice caught an NFL record 101st touchdown reception, as the Niners beat the Miami Dolphins 27-3.
- 1992: San Francisco Giants signed a record $43 million contract with Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Barry Bonds.
- 1997: In the sixth SEC Championship Game, the Tennessee Volunteers beat the Auburn Tigers 30-29.
- 1998: Sweden won the Davis Cup, beating Italy 4-1.
- 2003: Kansas State beat Oklahoma 35-7 in the eighth Big 12 Championship Game.
- 2008: In the fourth ACC Championship Game, Virginia Tech beat Boston College 30-12.
- 2009: Spain beat the Czech Republic 5-0 to win the Davis Cup.
- 2018: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry picked up a franchise record of 238 yards and four touchdowns, as the Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9. His 99-yard touchdown run tied the longest run in NFL history.
Three athletes who stood out on Dec. 6 were Miller Barber, Barry Bonds, and Derrick Henry.
Barber was known for his distinctive, unorthodox swing and a career longevity that resulted in a record 1,297 starts on the PGA Tour and the Senior PGA Tour. Bonds was a Major League Baseball player who is celebrated as one of the sport's greatest yet most controversial figures. Henry is an NFL running back known for his combination of size, power, and speed, earning him the nickname "King Henry." He is the active leader in career rushing yards and touchdowns.