Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia 76ers will look for their third win in a row as they battle the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The 76ers are 12-9 and seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Golden State Warriors at home 99-98. Philly led for most of the game but blew the 24-point lead. Golden State actually took a four-point lead with around a minute left. Philly scored a putback with a second left and then blocked a layup for the win. The Sixers won in field goal percentage from 46.0%-42.0%, but free throws and 3-pointers made were pretty even. Philadelphia turned the ball over 19 times and that helped with the Warriors' comeback. Tyrese Maxey led the way on offense with 35 points.

The Bucks are 10-13 and 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Detroit Pistons at home 113-109. Both teams had their fair share of good quarters and Milwaukee played well in the fourth quarter to win 35-24. The Bucks won in field goal percentage from 49.0%-40.0%, but 3-pointers made, free throws, and turnovers were close. The Bucks did well in fast break points and were able to overcome an 18-point deficit. Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game early with an injury and Kevin Porter Jr. led the way on offense with 26 points.

Spread

76ers -1.5 (+108)

Bucks +1.5 (-113)

Money line

76ers -108

Bucks +104

Total

OVER 222.5 (+100)

UNDER 222.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Bucks Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Philadelphia's last 12 games.

Philadelphia is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is 5-13 ATS in its last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Milwaukee's last six games.

Milwaukee is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.

76ers vs Bucks Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George, F - Out

Kelly Oubre Jr., G - Out

Trendon Watford, F - Out

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F - Out

Taurean Prince, F - Out

76ers vs Bucks Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently 15th in points, 21st in points allowed, and 17th in point differential. Maxey leads the team in points per game and assists. Maxey is having an MVP type of start to the season and averaging 32.5 points and 7.5 assists per game. With Antetokounmpo being out, he will look to do a mix of drives in the paint and some fadeaway shots. This is the first winning streak for the Sixers since the start of the season and despite the injuries, the defense has been playing well. This will be the second night of back-to-backs.

Milwaukee is currently 19th in points, 20th in points allowed, and 18th in point differential. Antetokounmpo is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left adductor strain. They are 2-8 in their last 10 games. However, they have won two of their last three games and are playing decent on both sides of the ball. The Bucks have been good in the field goal percentage area and still have an efficient offense even with Giannis being out. Milwaukee will have the extra day of rest and will try to have a better start in this game.

Best Bet: Bucks Money line