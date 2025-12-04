Jalen Carter Is Out For Monday Night’s Game Vs Chargers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles rushes the passer during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

The Eagles will be without one of their best players when they travel out to LA to face the Chargers. Per an Adam Schefter report, Jalen Carter is week-to-week after undergoing a procedure on both of his shoulders.

Carter has alluded to playing through injuries at points this season. In some games, that has been evident. Carter has not been bad this year, but he has not looked his usual dominant self. The guy who took over games last year has not been there for most of the season.

It is not the ideal time to lose him either. They badly need a win, and the defense is coming off a down performance where they allowed 2 separate 100-yard rushers vs the Bears. And the Chargers could have rookie RB Omarion Hampton back, though his return is not official yet.

Jalen Carter plays 71.6% of the snaps for the Eagles. They rely heavily on him, even when he is not personally racking up stats. His presence alone opens up things for Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Jaelan Phillips, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, etc.

In his place, Eagles might actually keep Ty Robinson on the active roster. The rookie 4th round pick has been inactive for most of the season, with the Eagles not really needing an extra DT on game day with how many snaps Carter, Moro Ojomo, and Jordan Davis all play. But now they will need to mix in Byron Young more, and perhaps even Ty Robinson.

Getting Jalen Carter Healthy For The Playoffs

The hope is that getting this procedure and missing time now will have Carter at 100% for the playoffs. Of course, with how they have played, the playoffs are by no means a guarantee. They still have a strong grasp on the NFC East, but the Cowboys are trending up, and the Eagles are trending down. A few more wins by the Cowboys and more Eagles losses, will make things interesting.

Eagles will have to survive at least 1 week without their star DT, and maybe more. It starts with the Chargers on Monday night.