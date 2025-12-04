Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
The Golden State Warriors will make the trip out east to face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. Both teams are currently ranked in the play-in, with…

Ezra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 02: Jared McCain #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a three-pointer during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 02, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors will make the trip out east to face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. Both teams are currently ranked in the play-in, with the Warriors sporting an 11-11 record while the Sixers sit at 11-9. A win for either team would help cement their image as a postseason contender, making this a fairly important matchup for either team.

At full health, the Warriors are a force to be reckoned with. Unfortunately, they will not be anywhere near that benchmark in this contest. Guard Stephen Curry has already been ruled out, and a host of important players, including forwards Jimmy Butler III and Jonathan Kuminga, and center Al Horford, are questionable. The backup crew gave Golden State a shot at knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game, so all hope is not lost if all players listed above are forced to miss this contest.

Luckily for the Warriors, they encounter a Philadelphia team that is dealing with nearly as many injuries as they are. Center Joel Embiid is doubtful for the contest, while forwards Paul George and Quentin Grimes are both questionable. However, the Sixers have significantly better depth than the Warriors. Guard Tyrese Maxey has been one of the best players in the NBA, and backcourt mate VJ Edgecombe has been one of the most impactful rookies in the league. If this game turns into a battle of the backups, the Sixers should feel comfortable on their home floor.

Spread

  • Warriors +3.5 (-108)
  • 76ers -3.5 (+100)

Money line

  • Warriors +133
  • 76ers -138

Totals

  • Over 223.5 (-113)
  • Under 223.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Warriors are 10-12 ATS this season.
  • The Warriors are 4-8 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The over is 9-3 in Golden State's games.
  • The Sixers are 12-8 ATS this year.
  • The Sixers are 2-4 ATS when they enter the game as home favorites.
  • The over is 11-9 in Philadelphia's games.

Warriors vs 76ers Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors

  • Stephen Curry, G - Out.
  • Jimmy Butler III, F - Out.
  • Jonathan Kuminga, F - Out.
  • Al Horford, C - Out.
  • Quinten Post, C - Questionable.
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis, C - Questionable.

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Out.
  • Paul George, F - Out.
  • Joel Embiid, C - Doubtful.
  • Trendon Watford, F - Out.

Warriors vs 76ers Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Warriors have ruled out Stephen Curry again and they have Jimmy Butler III, Al Horford, Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Quinten Post all listed as questionable. The 76ers have ruled out Joel Embiid, with Quentin Grimes and Paul George currently ruled as questionable. The Warriors have never fared well without Curry in the lineup, and we're seeing more examples of that on their current slide. To be fair, the Warriors did pretty well not to get blown out by the Thunder in their last game, especially with Butler III not playing in the second half. But it's the 76ers who come into this one as the form team with Maxey leading the way. This is definitely one of those games where you should check the lineups before tipoff with the injury cloud hanging over the entire Warriors roster. However, at this stage, I am more comfortable taking the 76ers to take advantage of a depleted Warriors outfit."

