Flyers Trade Targets: Quinn Hughes

When the Philadelphia Flyers began their first long-term rebuild in franchise history, critics pointed to a supposed fatal flaw. The Flyers never intended to “tank” with their sights on increasing NHL Draft Lottery odds.

The deliberate approach creates a need for an alternative strategy to acquire high-end skaters capable of playing at the top of a Stanley Cup lineup. The opportunity to acquire a dynamic number one defenseman is slowly materializing.

Can Danny Briere and the Flyers execute a blockbuster deal for Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes?

A connection to head coach Rick Tocchet and a messy situation with the Vancouver Canucks have cracked open the door for the Flyers, and additional puzzle pieces could continue to fall into place.

Quinn Hughes

The 26-year-old defenseman has developed into one of the most valuable players in the NHL. Hughes won the Norris as the league’s best defenseman after his fifth season in 2023-24. He established himself as an expected perennial contender for the award in his prime-age years with a third-place finish last season.

The Canucks selected him with the seventh-overall pick in 2018. He and his brothers Luke and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils have developed into some of the most recognizable names in American hockey. Quinn will represent Team USA as a key centerpiece of the roster at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Hughes’ ability to move the puck as an offensive catalyst from the back end fits the modern NHL exceptionally. He ranked second among NHL defenseman behind only Cale Makar with 244 points in 228 games over the last three seasons, playing two and a half of them under Tocchet. His average ice time of 25:21 during that span lands him fourth among all defensemen.

The Vancouver captain has blossomed into one of the league’s best power-play distributors. He carried the Canucks into the top half of the NHL under Tocchet and (now) Philadelphia power play coach Yogi Svejkovsky.

The 5-foot-10 blueliner hasn’t reached superstardom based primarily on his physicality or shutdown style in the defensive zone. His ability as a puckmover who pushes the play out of his own zone creates most of his defensive value.

Respectable defensive numbers in the most common play-driving metrics don’t indicate any sort of defensive liability that’s plagued some of the league’s best offensive defensemen in the past.

Quinn Hughes Points Power-Play Points Average Time On Ice Norris Trophy Voting 2022-23 76 34 25:40 9th 2023-24 92 38 24:41 1st 2024-25 76 29 25:44 3rd Rank Among NHL Defensemen 2nd 2nd 4th --- Via NHL Stats, Natural Stat Trick ; final column aggregate from previous three seasons

Fit With Flyers

Vancouver has directly pointed to Hughes as the player they hope to keep in their imminent firesale. However, he's set to reach free agency in 2027. His shaky future and the obvious connection to Rick Tocchet quickly sparked chatter about the Flyers as a possible trade partner.

Hughes openly admitted disappointment after Tocchet left Vancouver for Philadelphia, saying Tocchet had shown possibly more passion for the game than any coach he’d ever played for.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The situation has begun to present itself too opportunistically for Briere to ignore. The Flyers spent the young general manager's first two seasons collecting draft picks and conserving resources to set themselves up to acquire star players. A large part of the appeal in hiring Tocchet was also to attract star players.

The Flyers had positioned themselves well for a free agent spending spree in the summer of 2026, but the previously expected loaded pool of free agents has already shrunk drastically. Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, and Kirill Kaprizov have signed extensions to weaken a now underwhelming market.

The larger picture of an organization nearing its window to retutn to playoff contention meshes well with the factors that could determine Hughes’ next NHL team. Will the Flyers decide that Hughes is the right lucrative acquisition worthy of spending the resources they've collected during the rebuild?

Potential Deal-Breakers

The situation has presented itself favorably for the Flyers — but not ideally. The Canucks don’t want to trade one of the few NHL defenseman capable of driving an offense from the blue line. They’ll desperately look to extend Hughes with lucrative money and all reasonable avenues despite the apparent writing on the wall for a divorce.

The Flyers need high-end skill players, and Quinn Hughes fits the bill with incredible allure. However, he wouldn’t fill their biggest need — a first-line center. Will the Flyers instead conserve their resources and wait for an all-situations center as the blockbuster deal that transitions the rebuild into a more aggressive pursuit for the playoffs?

Briere will consider that number one defensemen have also become rocks for deep playoff runs in recent history just like dynamic star centers. Victor Hedman, Duncan Keith, Drew Doughty, and Alex Pietrangelo have all helped their respective teams to multiple Stanley Cups in the modern era.

Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

Keith Jones has made no secret of his stylistic preference for bigger defensemen. The Flyers already lean on Cam York and Jamie Drysdale, two blueliners also short of 6-foot-0.

Family connections point to an even more obvious destination. Quinn Hughes could theoretically wait out his remaining term in Vancouver and sign with New Jersey in 2027. Philadelphia isn’t a tough ride from Newark, but the opportunity to play with his two brothers might be even more appealing.

Briere has shrewdly navigated the trade market since taking over in 2023. He waited out the Ducks to bargain for Trevor Zegras, possibly the best feather in his cap as general manager.