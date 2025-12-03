This Day in Sports History: December 3
December is a busy month for sports, as it includes both the NBA and NHL seasons, the NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, the Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and some college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 3 has witnessed many notable moments and stories that involve several sporting legends. Here are some of those legends on this day in sports history.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Dec. 3 included:
- 1921: The Toronto Argonauts beat the Edmonton Eskimos (23-0) and won their second CFL Grey Cup.
- 1929: The Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens (3-1), making it their first win of a 14-game winning streak that set an NHL record.
- 1949: Auburn beat Alabama (14-13) in the Iron Bowl.
- 1950: The Cleveland Browns became the last NFL team to have a no-pass game.
- 1956: Basketball star Wilt Chamberlain made his varsity debut for the University of Kansas and scored 52 points and got 31 rebounds.
- 1961: Kicker George Blanda kicked a 55-yard field goal.
- 1967: Runner Derek Clayton ran a world marathon record time of 2:09:36.4.
- 1972: The Hamilton Tiger-Cats became the first team in the CFL's modern era to win the Grey Cup at home.
- 1979: Southern California running back Charles White won the Heisman Trophy.
- 1982: Thomas Hearns beat Wilfred Benitez and won the WBC Super Welterweight Championship.
- 1989: Stefan Edberg claimed his first and only ATP Masters Grand Prix tennis title.
- 1995: Pete Sampras helped give the United States a 3-1 lead in the Davis Cup, going on to win the Cup and the U.S.A.'s record 31st title.
- 1999: Ottawa Senators' right winger Kevin Dineen became the fifth player in NHL history to score 300 career goals and record 2,000 penalty minutes.
- 2000: Gustavo Kuerten won the season-ending Tennis Masters Cup.
- 2005: In the 14th SEC Championship Game, No. 13 Georgia beat No. 3 LSU (34-14).
- 2005: In the first ACC Championship Game, No. 22 Florida State beat No. 5 Virginia Tech (27-22).
- 2006: Russia beat Argentina (3-2) to win the Davis Cup.
- 2011: In the 20th SEC Championship Game, No.1 LSU beat No. 12 Georgia (42-10).
- 2018: Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or, which was the first time since 2007 that the award did not go to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.
Three athletes who stood out on Dec. 3 were Stefan Edberg, Kevin Dineen, and Luka Modric. Edberg is a famous former world No. 1 Swedish professional tennis player who is celebrated for his elegant serve-and-volley style, six Grand Slam singles titles, and excellent sportsmanship. Dineen is a famous former professional ice hockey player and current coach who is known for a 19-season NHL career and his subsequent coaching roles. Modric is a Croatian professional footballer considered by many to be one of the greatest midfielders of all time, with great precision passing and vision.