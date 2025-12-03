Sabres vs Flyers Odds, Spread, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 01: Bobby Brink #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the puck during the second period of a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 01, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Returning to home ice on Wednesday, the Flyers aim to steady their week against a Sabres team coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena with back-to-back wins. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT.

Philadelphia (14-8-3), trying to bounce back from a 5–1 loss to the Penguins on Monday. They carry an 8-4-2 record on home ice and have won three of its last four. The team's defense continues to be a strength, allowing 2.88 goals per game while holding opponents to just 26.1 shots on average.

Dan Vladar remains a steadying presence in the net, entering the night 10-5-1 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Trevor Zegras leads the Flyers with 25 points, including 16 assists, and Tyson Foerster remains the top goal-scorer with 10 — though he'll be unavailable, listed out until February with an upper body injury. Philadelphia will also be without defender Rasmus Ristolainen.

Buffalo (11-11-4) is just 2-6-2 on the road but has momentum after a 5–1 win over Winnipeg and a shootout victory in Minnesota. The Sabres averaged 3.7 goals over their last 10 games and continue to get production from Tage Thompson, who leads with 12 goals, and Alex Tuch, who carries a team-best 23 points.

The Sabres' goaltending rotation has split the workload, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen holding a 2.51 GAA and three netminders posting identical .899 save percentages. Defensively, Buffalo has allowed 3.35 goals per game but owns a strong penalty kill at 88.9%.

Spread

Sabres -1.5 (+223)

Flyers +1.5 (-257)

Moneyline

Sabres -104

Flyers +100

Total

Over 6.5 (+113)

Under 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Sabres vs Flyers Betting Trends

Both teams are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Sabres are 3-7 against the spread on the road, while the Flyers are 6-8 against the spread at home.

The Sabres have lost 11 of their last 13 road matchups.

The total has gone over in six of the Flyers' last 9 games.

The total has gone under in all of the Sabres' past five games.

The over has hit in 13 of the last 16 matchups between these teams.

Sabres vs Flyers Injury Reports

Sabres

Justin Danforth, RW — Injured reserve (lower body).

Michael Kesselring, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Flyers

Tyson Foerster, RW — Out (upper body).

Rasmus Ristolainen, D — Injured reserve (triceps).

Sabres vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

"Buffalo comes into this matchup on a two-game winning streak, and they are looking to string some wins together and get out of the Atlantic division basement .... Philadelphia has won three of their last four games, and they have scored at least four goals in all three of those wins. The Flyers have been the better defensive team this season, and I can't back this Buffalo team on the road. Take Philly to get the win at home." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

"I'm backing the Philadelphia Flyers. Their defensive structure, home record, and Vladar's form are enough for me to side with the Flyers over a Sabres team that has been distinctly poor on the road. Buffalo has the talent to make this interesting, but they've too often followed big wins with flat efforts away from home." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays