Phillies Likely To Trade Alec Bohm This Off-Season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

A lot of Phillies trade talks this offseason center around one man, Nick Castellanos. But there is another name, who is in trade talks for a 2nd straight off-season, Alec Bohm. Poor play and poor behavior have soured both the Phillies front office and Phillies fans on the once-prized prospect. And according to one MLB reporter, there is a 50% chance he is on the move this offseason.

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel posted a joint article on ESPN laying out the players likely to be traded. They listed Alec Bohm's chances to be traded at 50%.

"Bohm being dealt could depend on the Phillies' other moves. If they miss out on Kyle Schwarber and pivot to Alex Bregman, Bohm is as good as gone. If they spend their money elsewhere, they still could move him and either acquire a stopgap at third or run with top prospect Aidan Miller. In a winter of change in Philadelphia, Bohm is among the likeliest of Phillies not to return."

Passan and McDaniel are not alone in predicting a Bohm trade. Jon Morosi, Jon Heyman, and Ken Rosenthal have mentioned him in trade talks to. It is clear Bohm is a name on the trade market.

How Alec Bohm Wore Out His Welcome

There was a point where Alec Bohm felt like the Phillies' future. Bohm debuted in the Covid-shortened 2020 season and looked like a star player. But the follow-up in 2021 left a lot to be desired. Even in 2022, when he hit .280, his SLG was still under .400, and he just was not making a big impact. He compounded the underwhelming numbers with poor play in the field.

But he did find a way to win fans over. In 2022, he was famously caught saying, "I hate this f*&$ing place," after being booed when he had multiple bad errors in a single game. It could have ruined his relationship with the fans. But to his credit, he owned up to it afterwards, and Philly fans appreciated the honesty and him taking responsibility.

That bought him some good grace. And in 2024, it looked like he finally put it together. He looked like an elite 3B for 4 months. He even won the vote to start at 3B in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. But he struggled in the final 2 months, and struggled even worse in the playoffs. Those struggles, combined with his pouting off the field and often slamming his helmet anytime he made an out, started to cost him. Not just with fans, but with the team.

The Phillies benched Bohm in a playoff game. To make it worse, his play never improved after the benching. After they lost the series, trade rumours followed him all off-season.Obviously, they never traded him, but it was not due to a lack of trying.

The follow-up season in 2025 did nothing to win fans or the organisation back over. The power numbers dipped even lower. He had his best BA since his rookie season. but with those hits being mostly singles, him being slow on the bases, and still openly being average in the field, Bohm again finds himself in trade talks.

Bohm is not a bad player. He is just not very special. He puts the ball in play, but not in a way that makes much of an impact. And with him playing 3B, you expect more pop and more impact, especially when he doesn't make up for the lack of power with speed or his glove.

How Would They Replace Alec Bohm?

The question is, if they trade him, who plays 3rd? Some think Aidan Miller is the answer. But Miller has not played 3rd base in the Minors, and by all reports, the Phillies view him as a SS. We also don't know if he is even ready. If he is, maybe they put him at SS, and move Trea Turner to 3rd. Turner also has little experience playing 3rd.

Another name often thrown around, and mentioned specifically in the article, is former Astros star Alex Bregman. Reports connected him with the Phillies last year too, but he signed with Boston instead. He opted out of that deal after 1 season, and is a free agent again. But he will 1)be expensive, and 2) is another aging player coming off a down year. It is easy to say trade Bohm. The harder part is replacing him.