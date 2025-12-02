The Eagles have hit a season low. 2 straight ugly losses. They are still 8-4, in control of the NFC East, and the 1-seed is well within reach. But things feel dire. We have watched this offense struggle all season long, and at this point, it is hard to see them just figuring things out. Do writers around the league think it is over for the Birds, or do they still view the Eagles highly? Here is your week 14 Eagles Power Rankings roundup.

Week 14 Eagles Power Rankings

"The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has had a difficult time getting going in 2025. He is on pace for 1,048 rushing yards, just about half of his production from his record-breaking 2024 season (2,005). He has faced more stacked boxes and is running behind an offensive line that hasn't been as buttoned up as last season's group. The ground game is vital to Philadelphia's operation. The Eagles need to figure out how to unlock Barkley if they have designs on making another run."

Saquon Barkley's struggles are the Eagles' biggest problem. The pass game was hit and miss last year. But the run game was so good, they got away with it. But the run game is flat-out bad this season, and the pass game is good enough to make up for it.

"They won a Super Bowl being dominant on both lines. This year, it isn't close to being that good. What happened to the defense against the Bears?"

The D-Line has mostly been good. Not sure what happened vs the Bears. But the O-line is kind of bad this year. The pass blocking is okay, but the run blocking is nonexistent. What is supposed to be their greatest strength is now a massive weakness.

"They’ve been outscored 48-15 in six quarters since taking a 21-0 lead over the Cowboys. They look and sound dysfunctional and know they’re starting to run out of time."

It feels like 2023 again. There is time to fix things, but are they even willing to fix things? If there was some magic switch they could flip, would they not have already done it? This might just be who they are. If the issue is that the O-Line and Barkley are beat up from last year, that won't improve the more they play. This is who they are this year.

"WR A.J. Brown is averaging 7.3 catches and 91.3 receiving yards (with three TDs) in Philly's four losses. In his seven other games, all wins, he's averaging 47.7 yards and 3.9 receptions (with three TDs). So, tell us again how important it is that you get the ball, A.J.?"

I don't think targeting AJ Brown more is the reason they have lost. The offense has been bad no matter what. In fact, targeting Brown is the reason they came back vs the Rams, and a big reason they finally had a complete game vs the Vikings. They should target Brown a lot. But we see throughout the NFL that having a star WR does not make you a winning team. If AJ brown has a great game, that is 130 Yards and a TD. You can still easily lose. They need the run game to exist too, and right now it does not exist.

NFL.com- 10 (Previously 4)

"We haven't seen a repeat divisional champ in the NFC East since the Eagles won their fourth straight crown in 2004, and this year's Philly team is doing everything it can to extend the drama as long as possible. A few weeks ago, the Eagles looked like shoo-ins for continued East supremacy, but the Cowboys are trying to somehow crash the party."