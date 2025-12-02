Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Washington Wizards will continue their string of Eastern Conference opponents when they face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, the Wizards have been one of the worst teams in the NBA, while the Sixers have slightly surpassed expectations by earning a 10-9 record. Matchups like this one against Washington are crucial opportunities for the Sixers to add an easy win to their record.

This season was never about winning for the Wizards. A team that is littered with young talent, Washington's only goal was to develop that talent further, setting up tangible improvement in the future. That development-focused approach has largely been successful, with center Alex Sarr taking a massive step in his second season, averaging 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Kyshawn George and rookie Tre Johnson have also been bright spots, but it is highly unlikely that any one player's development will lead to an improvement in the win column, especially on the road in Philadelphia.

Despite a 10-9 record, the Sixers are certainly in win-now mode. The Eastern Conference is wide open, and with the star power provided by guard Tyrese Maxey and center Joel Embiid, Philadelphia has a legitimate shot to make a deep playoff run. The depth surrounding those two players is also surprisingly solid, with guards VJ Edgecombe, Jared McCain, and Quentin Grimes all playing nicely when called upon. This team has the potential to be one of the best in the NBA, but they will only go as far as consistency and health allow them to.

Spread

Wizards +13.5 (-113)

76ers -13.5 (+104)

Money line

Wizards +567

76ers -614

Totals

Over 235.5 (+100)

Under 235.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wizards vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Wizards are 4-7 ATS when playing on the road.

The Wizards are 1-1 ATS in the second night of back-to-backs.

The over is 6-5 when Washington plays on the road.

The Sixers are 11-8 ATS this season.

The Sixers are 5-6 ATS when playing in front of their home fans.

The over is 11-8 in Philadelphia's games.

Wizards vs 76ers Injury Reports

Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson, G - Out.

Corey Kispert, G - Out.

Alex Sarr, C - Out.

Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr., Out.

Joel Embiid, C - Out.

Quentin Grimes, G - Questionable.

Paul George, F - Questionable.

Andre Drummond, C - Questionable.

Wizards vs 76ers Prediction and Pick