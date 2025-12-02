This Day in Sports History: December 2

Sports in December include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, F1 races, UFC Fight Nights, and college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 2 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Dec. 2 included:

1907: Canadian world heavyweight boxing champion Tommy Burns knocked out Gunner Moir in the 10th round to retain his title.

Three athletes who stood out on Dec. 2 were Stan Musial, Mike Ditka, and Lionel Messi.