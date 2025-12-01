Penguins vs Flyers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Flyers return to South Philadelphia with momentum on their side, winners of three straight and unbeaten in regulation against division opponents. They welcome the rival Penguins to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday for the second time this season. Puck drop is 7 p.m. EST, airing on NHL Network.

Philadelphia (14-7-3) took the first meeting in a shootout and enters this one with an 8-3-2 record at home. Pittsburgh (12-7-5) dropped a lopsided loss to Toronto on Saturday but has points in seven of its last 10.

The Flyers have leaned on steady goaltending from Dan Vladar, who's 10-4-1 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.43 goals against average. Philadelphia's penalty kill has been a strength at 85.1%, and the Flyers are surrendering just 26.0 shots per game.

Their offense has climbed during the win streak, with Trevor Zegras leading the way at 24 points and Tyson Foerster pacing the team with 10 goals.

Pittsburgh counters with one of the league's most productive veterans in Sidney Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 27 points and 16 goals. Tristan Jarry remains the most likely starter after posting a 2.74 GAA and .905 save percentage.

Pittsburgh's special teams have been efficient — 30.4% on the power play and 84.8% on the kill — but their last five games have been inconsistent, being outscored 20-12 in the span.

Spread

Penguins +1.5 (-213)

Flyers -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline

Penguins +122

Flyers -127

Total

Over 5.5 (-127)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Penguins vs Flyers Betting Trends

The Penguins are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 outings, going 2-1 on the road.

The Flyers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 3-1 at home.

The total has gone under in seven of the Penguins' last nine matchups.

The over has hit in four of the Flyers' last five games.

The total has gone under in six of the last seven meetings between these teams in Philadelphia.

The over has hit in four of the last five matchups overall.

Penguins vs Flyers Injury Reports

Penguins

Peyton Kettles, D — Out (shoulder).

Jack St. Ivany, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Filip Hallander, C — Injured reserve (blood clot).

Noel Acciari, C — Injured reserve (upper body).

Justin Brazeau, RW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Rickard Rakell, RW — Injured reserve (hand).

Caleb Jones, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Tanner Howe, LW — Injured reserve (knee).

Flyers

Oliver Bonk, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Rasmus Ristolainen, D — Injured reserve (triceps).

Penguins vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

"I'm on the Flyers here. The Penguins have been a solid team in terms of how competitive they've been on the road, but the Flyers are rolling right now with wins in six of their last eight games, and they are not a team I feel like stepping in front of right now, especially when Pittsburgh got their feathers beat off of them by Toronto the other day. I think Philadelphia gets the win at home here, so I'll roll with the Flyers in this one." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz

"Philadelphia is the better team in this matchup, playing the better hockey coming into Monday, and will continue to roll. Looks for the Flyers to ride their hot hand against a good Pittsburgh team in this matchup. Take Philadelphia on Monday to get the win at home to extend their current winning streak. Final Score Prediction: Philadelphia Flyers win 3-1." — Cameron Ross, Picks and Parlays