This Day in Sports History: November 29

Sports in November are all about the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the Association of Tennis Professionals World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 29 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 29 included:

1894: In the third Iron Bowl, Alabama beat Auburn 18-0.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 29 were Doug Flutie, Àlex Corretja, and Lionel Messi.