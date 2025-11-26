3 Sixers Takeaways: ‘Black’ Magic, Edgecombe Injury

An upstart backcourt sparked some optimism about the Philadelphia 76ers during a fast 4-0 start. However, a cringy two-game stretch entering the Thanksgiving holiday has left Nick Nurse in a tough spot with limited reinforcements and a 9-8 record.

The calf injury that's kept VJ Edgecombe off the floor might ultimately prove to be a short absence in a long regular season. However, the seemingly perennial injury bug infected the rhythm of a Sixers team that fell flat in a disastrous loss to the Orlando Magic in Philadelphia.

Will injuries to superstar-caliber players, respected veterans, and promising rookies simultaneously converge in the same dooming way that's plagued the franchise over the past decade?

Sunday 11/23 at Xfinity Mobile Arena: Miami Heat 127, Sixers 117

Miami Heat 127, Sixers 117 Tuesday 11/25 at Xfinity Mobile Arena: Orlando Magic 144, Sixers 103

Let's Start With The Injuries

The Sixers inspired some hope by upgrading Joel Embiid to questionable for the matchup against Orlando. Nick Nurse told the Philadelphia media that Embiid was trending towards suiting up, but the indefinite absence continues.

Paul George has joined his veteran teammate on the sidelines, but it’s a rookie that’s unexpectedly forced more negativity about the relentless health problems.

VJ Edgecombe missed the last two games with a calf injury. The reigning third-overall pick stormed out of the gates with a record-breaking debut and slid seamlessly into a dynamic backcourt mix. The Sixers, however, depended on him more than expected in his first 15 NBA games.

Nick Nurse approached Edgecombe and Maxey on November 16 about their respective workloads. Neither young guard wanted to take a step back from the demanding minutes. They still hold the top two spots in the Association in minutes per game.

Edgecombe had previously spoken about the difficulty of handling back-to-backs, which can take a mental and/or physical toll on NBA rookies accustomed to an NCAA schedule.

The Sixers have unavoidably depended on Maxey with his most dynamic teammates in and out of the starting lineup. Can they keep riding the 24-year-old early in an 82-game season in a league that’s crept further and further into load management preferences?

“Would I scale him back tonight? I think we’re always trying to get him a few minutes here and there a little bit more and just see if it presents itself. I think he’s obviously vital to the team, especially right now, with — VJ, Kelly (Oubre Jr.), PG, Joel, (Adem) Bona, whoever else is out — out… I think it lends itself a little bit more to cutting back when a few of these guys get back in.” -Nick Nurse

Maxey played 32 minutes against the Magic. He sat late in the game with the outcome out of reach. He has predictably returned to Earth in two games since a heroic performance in a memorable victory over Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks last week.

The de facto veteran voice spoke about the opportunity that losing four of five starters has created for his younger teammates to contribute.

“Guys got to step up. I don’t mean this in a negative way, but as someone who doesn’t play a lot, you have to (think) like this is your time…When I was a rookie and guys either sat out of just got hurt, I knew I had to step up and bring something to the table to help our team win. For the most part, every single time that happened, I pretty much did.... You wish for opportunity. When opportunity presents itself, you’ve got to go out there and put your mark on the game.” -Tyrese Maxey

Black Magic Torches Sixers Defense

Jalen Suggs found Anthony Black for an alley oop to put the Magic up eight with under eight minutes to play in the second quarter in South Philly on Tuesday.

Quentin Grimes tried to match the highlight reel with a pass to Dominick Barlow the ensuing possession. The dish flew high out of bounds, and the contrast represented a disastrous first half well.

The Magic set a franchise record with 86 points at halftime. They buried the Sixers before hitting the locker room and drew a chorus of boos from a home crowd cringing at the blowout.

Black set a career high in scoring before halftime and shattered his previous high of 23 with a stunning 31-point effort.

“We weren’t moving well enough. We weren’t getting back well enough. We weren’t keeping them in front well enough... We had zero transition defense. It was mostly the turnovers and missed layups, but then it turned into just being able to be aware enough to get back, find matchups, and keep our guys in front of us a little bit.” -Nick Nurse

The decisive first half pushed the Sixers into garbage time out by the third quarter. The poor defensive showing dropped them to 20th in the NBA allowing 118.4 points per game. They rank 14th in opponent points per possession.

The shorthanded lineup lacks rim protection with Embiid and Bona off the floor. George is the most accomplished defender on the team, and the remaining pieces struggled through a hapless 41-point loss.

While the NBA Cup generated some interest in markets with teams success, it’s fallen flat in Philadelphia with very little to excite the fans. The Sixers lost their third of four games in the early-season mini tournament.

Jared McCain Recall

Jared McCain struggled in the early weeks of the season. A UCL injury kept him out on opening night, while he was already returning from a serious meniscus injury that ended his rookie season in 2024-25 early.

A shaky return on a minutes restrictions ultimately forced the need for a short trip to the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.

The second-year guard was one bright spot in the back-to-back home losses. He posted matching stat lines with 15 points in 25 minutes apiece. The injury to VJ Edgecombe coincidentally allows him to slot next to Tyrese Maxey and Quentin Grimes in a backcourt rotation that’s been Philadelphia’s greatest strength this season.

McCain – like all his teammates – couldn’t find answers at the defensive end of the floor against the Magic.

He’ll likely see extended minutes while the injury issues drag on for Nurse and the Sixers. He spoke about regaining the rhythm he lost with the meniscus injury after a strong performance in 23 games as a rookie last season.

“A lot of it too is even just simple (hesitation steps) that I do just to get people off balance. That’s where I feel the best. Layups are going to come, and I’m definitely getting there and jumping off that leg, the inside hand layups. It’s all coming back and just kind of slowly but surely getting back to where I feel like I’m myself.” -Jared McCain

Friday 11/28 @ Brooklyn Nets at 7:30pm on 97.5 The Fanatic

Sunday 11/30 vs. Atlanta Hawks at 6pm on 97.5 The Fanatic