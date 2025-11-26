Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Philadelphia Flyers will face the New York Islanders at 4 p.m. EST on Friday. For the Flyers, this contest comes in the midst of an immensely difficult stretch of games that includes matchups with the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Islanders have not had as difficult of a schedule and will look to utilize that fact to restore one of those long winning streaks that highlighted their efforts earlier in the season.

The Flyers have had a fairly successful start to the season, but that success has largely been in spite of the team's offensive efforts, not because of them. Philadelphia has struggled to consistently create offensive opportunities, ranking dead last in shot attempts and fifth-to-last in assists. The defense has managed to pull its weight and the weight of the offense, as an opponent has only scored more than three goals in a single Flyers victory, indicating just how important the team's defensive efforts have been to winning.

While the Islanders have not been quite as awful as the Flyers on offense, their efforts have not represented anything to write home about. New York sits in the middle of the pack in nearly every single offensive metric, but it comes in at dead last in power play at only 13.3%. The lack of advantageous opportunity is holding an Islanders offense that could be fairly high-level back in the ranks of mediocrity. Defensively, things are much better, with New York sitting in the top third of the NHL in nearly every category. That defense should continue to put up excellent numbers in this matchup.

This preview's data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Islanders Betting Trends

The Flyers have been effective against the spread, earning a record slightly above .500 on the year.

The Flyers have been much better ATS when playing on the road, going 6-2.

The over and under have seen an even .500 split in Philadelphia's road games.

The Islanders are 11-12 ATS this season.

The Islanders are an abysmal 2-8 ATS when playing on their home ice.

The over has cashed in six of New York's 10 home games.

Flyers vs Islanders Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Oliver Bonk, D - Out.

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Out.

New York Islanders

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C - Out.

Pierre Engvall, LW - Out.

Alexander Romanov, D - Out.

Ethan Bear, D - Out.

Semyon Varlamov, G - Out.

Flyers vs Islanders Prediction and Pick