Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Brooklyn Nets are under the curse of an ugly 10-game losing streak at Barclays Center, a string of futility that resumed when the new season began. The Philadelphia 76ers could be licking their chops at the matchup when the Nets play host to the 76ers in an NBA Cup game at 7:30 p.m. EST this Friday.

Philadelphia can celebrate an uptick in the club's road form to go with the 76ers' pumpkin pie. Philadelphia outlasted the host Milwaukee Bucks 123-114 in overtime a week before Thanksgiving, paced by a sterling 54-point performance from guard Tyrese Maxey. It was Maxey's fourth 50-point effort in the National Basketball Association at the young age of 25. He is second in NBA scoring behind Luka Dončić.

Philly still hasn't won a road contest in regulation since defeating the Brooklyn Nets 129-105 on Nov. 2. Could the 76ers' recent road record be a warning to Philly gamblers not to bet on a covered spread?

This preview's data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Trends

Philadelphia has beaten Brooklyn in five of the last seven meetings.

Totals have gone under in 10 of the last 14 Nets-76ers contests.

The Brooklyn Nets have lost seven of their last nine games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Center Joel Embiid is out with a knee injury.

Center Adem Bona is out with a right ankle sprain.

Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Brooklyn Nets

Guard Cam Thomas is out due to hamstring tightness.

Forward Haywood Highsmith is still recovering from a knee injury

Guard Ben Saraf is out with a left ankle injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Predictions and Picks

Maxey's scoring is a revelation, in contrast to his shooting form as an NBA rookie. "Early in his career, he was a burst-of-speed role player who forced opposing teams to change their pace," explains Zach Davis of Sports Illustrated. "But after James Harden departed for the Clippers, the reins of the offense fell into his hands, and he responded by transforming into one of the NBA's most prolific scorers." If only the injured Joel Embiid was dominating the paint for Philly, the 76ers could charge up the standings.

The Nets must ask what they're doing at home that's so much worse than on the road. Monday's 113-100 defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks left little doubt that shooting nerves are a factor in front of a skeptical host crowd. Brooklyn went 37.9 from the field against New York as forward Michael Porter Jr. missed eight out of nine 3-point attempts, and the Nets missed 34 of 48 3-point attempts as a team.