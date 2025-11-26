Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

Penn State (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) knows who its next head coach should be, at least if you listen to the players. The Nittany Lions campaigned for their interim HC Terry Smith following a 37-10 victory over Nebraska last weekend. Now, they'll attempt to earn Smith and Penn State an extra appearance in bowl season by beating the host Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are a perfect 10-0 against the Scarlet Knights historically. Rutgers, in fact, only came close to beating Penn State in the teams' first matchup in September 2014, losing 13-10 to PSU. Since then, the Nittany Lions have averaged greater than a three-touchdown winning margin in the matchup.

Bookmakers remain shy to take too many points from Penn State on the road. Despite covering spreads in four out of five contests, the Nittany Lions are only favored by about a touchdown and a field goal this week.

Spread

Nittany Lions -13.5 (-108)

Scarlet Knights +13.5 (-113)

Money line

Nittany Lions -456

Scarlet Knights +355

Total

Over 56.5 (-108)

Under 56.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Betting Trends

Penn State has a perfect 10-0 record against Rutgers.

Penn State has covered four point spreads in its last five games.

Totals have gone under in five of Rutgers' last six contests.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Injury Reports

Penn State Nittany Lions

Running back Corey Smith is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Tikey Hayes is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Drew Allar is out with an undisclosed injury.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wide receiver Vernon Allen III is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Ben Rothhaar is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas III is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back CJ Campbell Jr is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Famah Toure is out with a knee injury.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Predictions and Picks

Happy Valley's administration is listening to its student-athletes. Smith, as it was announced on Sunday after the Nebraska win, "will conduct (a) formal interview" with Penn State for its head coaching job according to Brandon Marcello on X. Smith has never been a head coach at the college level.

Rutgers would be pleased with a fourth bowl invitation in five seasons, should the Scarlet Knights upset the Nittany Lions. However, last week's 42-9 defeat to No. 1 ranked Ohio State could have Rutgers boosters asking if HC Greg Schiano's hard-nosed style has run its course. Rutgers forced and recovered a fumble to foil OSU on its first drive, but the Scarlet Knights soon tried running up the middle to convert on fourth down deep in their own territory, handing an easy short-field touchdown and a 7-0 lead to OSU.