Flyers vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to get back in the win column and the scoresheet as they battle the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Flyers are 11-7-3 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0 on the road. It was a defensive and largely neutral zone type of game. The Flyers gave up one goal in every period and they outshot the Bolts 20-18. They also outhit the Lightning 22-20 and won in faceoffs 23-21. Philly was 0-for-1 on the power play and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. The Flyers couldn't cash in on 17 giveaways by Tampa and a couple of defensemen finished with -2 and -3 in plus/minus points.

The Panthers are 12-9-1 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Nashville Predators 8-3, and it was on the road. Florida got a two-goal lead, gave it up, and finished the first period up 4-2. From there, the Panthers scored in the second period and gave up an early goal in the third. Then Florida scored three goals in an eight-minute stretch to put it away. The Panthers were outshot 39-26, outhit 25-19, and lost in faceoffs 36-27. The Florida power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3. The Panthers did well with blocked shots and A.J. Greer was the first star with two goals and one assist.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-178)

Panthers -1.5 (+150)

Money line

Flyers +156

Panthers -163

Total

OVER 5.5 (-113)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Panthers Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Florida.

Philadelphia is 4-13 SU in its last 17 games on the road.

Philadelphia is 4-12 SU in its last 16 games when playing on the road against Florida.

The total has gone OVER in four of Florida's last six games.

Florida is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Florida's last five games against Philadelphia.

Flyers vs Panthers Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Oliver Bonk, D - Injured reserve

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Injured reserve

Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, C - Out

Cole Schwindt, C - Out

Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Injured reserve

Flyers vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 26th in scoring, tied for 12th in goals against, 21st on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. Trevor Zegras leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers have lost their last two games on the road and only scored one goal. However, they have a 6-2 road record as the underdog. Philadelphia is expected to start goaltender Dan Vladar. Lately, Philly has been inconsistent in their last handful of games, with some high-scoring wins or bad losses.

Florida is 13th in scoring, tied for 18th in goals against, 15th on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Brad Marchand leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Panthers have the edge offensively, averaging more goals per game and holding a positive goal differential. They also have a strong home record which is 8-3-1. Over the last 10 games, the offense is averaging 3.9 goals per game. Recently, they had just two games where the offense scored eight times, which is an extremely high total in an NHL game.

Best Bet: Panthers Spread