Magic vs 76ers Odds, Spread, and Total

Two teams searching for traction in a crowded Eastern Conference meet in Philadelphia tonight, where the Magic and 76ers bring identical firepower and plenty of injury questions. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.

Orlando (10-8) continues to lean on Franz Wagner's 23.0 points per game with Paolo Banchero still sidelined. The Magic rank top-15 in scoring and field goal percentage, and have averaged nearly 120 points over their recent surge.

Jett Howard enters with strong momentum after a 30-point night in Boston, and Orlando's bench continues to fill significant minutes with several frontcourt injuries, including Moritz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr.

Philadelphia is dealing with its own heavy injury list, with VJ Edgecombe out and Joel Embiid a game-time decision. Tyrese Maxey remains the center of the offense at 33.0 points per game, though his status for tonight is also listed as questionable. The 76ers have matched Orlando's scoring output this season at 118.3 points per game but have given up more on the defensive end, allowing 116.8.

Spread

Magic -1.5 (-108)

76ers +1.5 (+104)

Money line

Magic -127

76ers +122

Total

Over 228.5 (-104)

Under 228.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Magic vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Magic are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, going 2-1 on the road.

The 76ers are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10, including 3-3 at home.

The Magic are 4-1 against the spread in their last five but 2-7 in their last nine against the 76ers.

The total has gone under in five of the 76ers last seven matchups and four of the last five at home.

The total has gone over in all of the Magic's last five games and eight of the last 10 on the road.

The 76ers have won 16 of the last 20 meetings between these teams.

Magic vs 76ers Injury Reports

Magic

Moritz Wagner, F — Out (knee).

Paolo Banchero, F — Out (groin).

Colin Castleton, C — Out (contract).

76ers

Paul George, F — Probable (ankle).

Tyrese Maxey, G — Probable (shoulder).

Joel Embiid, C — Questionable (knee).

VJ Edgecombe, G — Out (calf).

Adem Bona, C — Out (ankle).

Kelly Oubre Jr., G — Out (knee).

Magic vs 76ers Predictions and Picks

"Tyrese Maxey was able to score 43 points in the 76ers' 136-124 win over the Orlando Magic just a month ago, and with Joel Embiid out for this contest once again, Maxey will have to put the team on his back in a high-scoring effort .... The Orlando Magic have been playing well at the moment, but they don't match up particularly well against the size and length of the Philadelphia 76ers .... Let's roll with the Sixers." — Dominik Zawartko, ClutchPoints

"The Magic come into this meeting as the team in better form, and they've done well despite playing with the injured Banchero, but their defense left a lot to be desired in their big loss to the Celtics, so they will need to rectify that .... This is a tough one to pick, but assuming that Embiid doesn't suit up, I will lean with the Magic to bounce back with a win." — Peter Tran, Sports Chat Place