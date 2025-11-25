Bears vs Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Chicago Bears look to pass the Philadelphia Eagles and move into the second seed in the NFC. These teams will battle in the unique time slot of Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST.

The Bears are 8-3 and first in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 at home. It was a back-and-forth game for three quarters and Chicago got a two-score lead early in the fourth quarter. Total yards were pretty close and the Bears won in passing yards 229-159 but lost in rushing yards 186-99. Both teams went 3-for-3 in the red zone and turned the ball over twice. One extra drive was the difference in the game and Chicago was able to overcome a lot of penalties. Quarterback Caleb Williams led the way on offense, going 19 of 35 for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles are 8-3 and first in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Dallas Cowboys 24-21 on the road. Philly blew a 21-0 lead and some turnovers in the second half made things a bit tougher for them to get any momentum back. They lost in total yards 473-339 and in passing yards 348-276. The Eagles even lost in rushing yards 125-63. Philly was 3-for-3 in the red zone but 2-for-5 in red zone stops. Both teams turned the ball over twice and time of possession was pretty even. Wide receiver A.J. Brown led the way on offense with eight catches for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Spread

Bears +7.5 (-127)

Eagles -7.5 (+117)

Money line

Bears +270

Eagles -300

Total

OVER 44.5 (-108)

UNDER 44.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bears vs Eagles Betting Trends

Chicago is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games.

Chicago is 8-1 SU in its last nine games.

Chicago is 1-5 ATS in its last six games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

Philadelphia is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last five games against Chicago.

Bears vs Eagles Injury Reports

Chicago Bears

Nikola Kalinic, TE - Questionable

Noah Sewell, LB - Out

Travis Homer, RB - Out

T.J. Edwards, LB - Out

Dominique Robinson, DE - Questionable

Ruben Hyppolite II, LB - Questionable

Tyrique Stevenson, CB - Questionable

Jaylon Johnson, CB - Injured reserve

Kyler Gordon, CB - Injured reserve

Roschon Johnson, RB - Injured reserve

Tremaine Edmunds, LB - Injured reserve

Dayo Odeyingbo, DE - Injured reserve

Shemar Turner, DT - Injured reserve

Braxton Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Injured reserve

Zah Frazier, CB - Out

Terell Smith, CB - Injured reserve

Deion Hankins, RB - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Eagles

Andrew Mukuba, S - Out

Lane Johnson, OT - Out

Xavier Gipson, WR - Questionable

Reed Blankenship, S - Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB - Questionable

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve

Marcus Epps, S - Injured reserve

Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Bears vs Eagles Predictions and Picks

Chicago is currently ranked 12th in passing yards, second in rushing yards, eighth in points scored, and 27th in points against. Despite some key injuries to the defense, this team keeps finding ways to win. The Bears have won four games in a row and also have five comeback wins this season. All the wins in this winning streak have been by five points or fewer. This game will be a true test for Chicago because their strength of schedule has been okay. They played elite teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions and lost both of those games by double digits.

Philadelphia is ranked 23rd in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, 17th in points scored, and eighth in points allowed. The Eagles are coming off of their worst loss of the season, and it was even worse than the New York Giants loss because they were in control of this game early. Philly can't wait to get back on the field and try to score in every quarter. They have more weapons on offense than the Bears do, play better at home, and have a top 10 defense. The Eagles will look to keep their good red zone play going and try not to get too conservative.

Best Bet: Eagles Spread