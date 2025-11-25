Bears vs Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Chicago Bears look to pass the Philadelphia Eagles and move into the second seed in the NFC. These teams will battle in the unique time slot of Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST.
The Bears are 8-3 and first in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 at home. It was a back-and-forth game for three quarters and Chicago got a two-score lead early in the fourth quarter. Total yards were pretty close and the Bears won in passing yards 229-159 but lost in rushing yards 186-99. Both teams went 3-for-3 in the red zone and turned the ball over twice. One extra drive was the difference in the game and Chicago was able to overcome a lot of penalties. Quarterback Caleb Williams led the way on offense, going 19 of 35 for 239 yards and three touchdowns.
The Eagles are 8-3 and first in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Dallas Cowboys 24-21 on the road. Philly blew a 21-0 lead and some turnovers in the second half made things a bit tougher for them to get any momentum back. They lost in total yards 473-339 and in passing yards 348-276. The Eagles even lost in rushing yards 125-63. Philly was 3-for-3 in the red zone but 2-for-5 in red zone stops. Both teams turned the ball over twice and time of possession was pretty even. Wide receiver A.J. Brown led the way on offense with eight catches for 110 yards and one touchdown.
Spread
- Bears +7.5 (-127)
- Eagles -7.5 (+117)
Money line
- Bears +270
- Eagles -300
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-108)
- UNDER 44.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Bears vs Eagles Betting Trends
- Chicago is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games.
- Chicago is 8-1 SU in its last nine games.
- Chicago is 1-5 ATS in its last six games against Philadelphia.
- Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- Philadelphia is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last five games against Chicago.
Bears vs Eagles Injury Reports
Chicago Bears
- Nikola Kalinic, TE - Questionable
- Noah Sewell, LB - Out
- Travis Homer, RB - Out
- T.J. Edwards, LB - Out
- Dominique Robinson, DE - Questionable
- Ruben Hyppolite II, LB - Questionable
- Tyrique Stevenson, CB - Questionable
- Jaylon Johnson, CB - Injured reserve
- Kyler Gordon, CB - Injured reserve
- Roschon Johnson, RB - Injured reserve
- Tremaine Edmunds, LB - Injured reserve
- Dayo Odeyingbo, DE - Injured reserve
- Shemar Turner, DT - Injured reserve
- Braxton Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Injured reserve
- Zah Frazier, CB - Out
- Terell Smith, CB - Injured reserve
- Deion Hankins, RB - Injured reserve
Philadelphia Eagles
- Andrew Mukuba, S - Out
- Lane Johnson, OT - Out
- Xavier Gipson, WR - Questionable
- Reed Blankenship, S - Questionable
- Adoree' Jackson, CB - Questionable
- Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve
- Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve
- Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve
- Marcus Epps, S - Injured reserve
- Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve
- Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve
- Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve
- Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve
- Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve
Bears vs Eagles Predictions and Picks
Chicago is currently ranked 12th in passing yards, second in rushing yards, eighth in points scored, and 27th in points against. Despite some key injuries to the defense, this team keeps finding ways to win. The Bears have won four games in a row and also have five comeback wins this season. All the wins in this winning streak have been by five points or fewer. This game will be a true test for Chicago because their strength of schedule has been okay. They played elite teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions and lost both of those games by double digits.
Philadelphia is ranked 23rd in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, 17th in points scored, and eighth in points allowed. The Eagles are coming off of their worst loss of the season, and it was even worse than the New York Giants loss because they were in control of this game early. Philly can't wait to get back on the field and try to score in every quarter. They have more weapons on offense than the Bears do, play better at home, and have a top 10 defense. The Eagles will look to keep their good red zone play going and try not to get too conservative.
Best Bet: Eagles Spread
Philly is coming off of a game they let slip away big time, and they need this game to be alone in the two seed and keep pace with the Los Angeles Rams to maybe get the one seed down the line. The Bears have been playing good football and winning close games but have definitely struggled against elite offenses.