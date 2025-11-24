ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Philadelphia Union Eliminated After Stunning Home Loss

Nobody expected much from the Philadelphia Union this season. They had a new head coach in Bradley Carnell after moving on from long-time coach Jim Curtin. They also said goodbye…

Dylan MacKinnon
CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 23: Nathan Harriel #26 of the Philadelphia Union reacts during the Conference Semifinal match between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC as part of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs at Subaru Park on November 23, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Nobody expected much from the Philadelphia Union this season. They had a new head coach in Bradley Carnell after moving on from long-time coach Jim Curtin. They also said goodbye to a few key players and brought in several new faces. This season was expected by most to be a transition year.

So of course they went out and won the Supporters' Shield for the best record in the regular season. They went 20-8-6 in the regular season, finishing with 66 points.

That meant they entered the postseason with heightened expectations. It started out well, with a 2-game sweep of the Chicago Fire. But then, after a prolonged break before the Conference Semi-Finals, things took a nosedive. The Union lost to NYFC, at home, and their season is over.

How The Philadelphia Union Season Ended

NYFC scored in the 27th minute off the foot of midfielder Maxi Martínez. It was the lone goal of the game. The Union never found the net. They had some chances, but NYFC Goalkeeper Matt Freese, who also minds the net for Team USA, made a few brilliant saves to shut out the Union.

What makes the loss so shocking is that it is only their 2nd loss at home all year. The Union went 12-1-4 at Subaru Park in the Regular Season, then won again vs the Fire in the playoffs at home. Meanwhile, NYFC were 6-6-5 on the road.

It brings an end to a magical season and means the Union will have to wait at least one more year to bring home their first MLS Cup. The Union has the best winning percentage in the league since 2020. They have made the playoffs 4 times in that period, but have no Championship to show for it. They have now won the Supporters' Shield twice, with two different coaches, but the MLS Cup remains out of reach, and will for at least another year.

Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
