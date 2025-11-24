Philadelphia Union Eliminated After Stunning Home Loss

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 23: Nathan Harriel #26 of the Philadelphia Union reacts during the Conference Semifinal match between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC as part of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs at Subaru Park on November 23, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Nobody expected much from the Philadelphia Union this season. They had a new head coach in Bradley Carnell after moving on from long-time coach Jim Curtin. They also said goodbye to a few key players and brought in several new faces. This season was expected by most to be a transition year.

So of course they went out and won the Supporters' Shield for the best record in the regular season. They went 20-8-6 in the regular season, finishing with 66 points.

That meant they entered the postseason with heightened expectations. It started out well, with a 2-game sweep of the Chicago Fire. But then, after a prolonged break before the Conference Semi-Finals, things took a nosedive. The Union lost to NYFC, at home, and their season is over.

How The Philadelphia Union Season Ended

NYFC scored in the 27th minute off the foot of midfielder Maxi Martínez. It was the lone goal of the game. The Union never found the net. They had some chances, but NYFC Goalkeeper Matt Freese, who also minds the net for Team USA, made a few brilliant saves to shut out the Union.

What makes the loss so shocking is that it is only their 2nd loss at home all year. The Union went 12-1-4 at Subaru Park in the Regular Season, then won again vs the Fire in the playoffs at home. Meanwhile, NYFC were 6-6-5 on the road.