Flyers vs Lightning: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking for their third win in a row and to keep that offense trending up as they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Flyers are 11-6-3 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 at home. Philly was down 1-0 in the first period and went on to score five unanswered goals. The Flyers scored in every period and were able to get an insurance goal in the third period. Philadelphia was outshot 35-29 and was outhit 28-23. The Flyers were 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. They did well with blocked shots and Tyson Foerster was the first star of the game with two goals.

The Lightning are 12-7-2 and second in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on the road. Like the Flyers, Tampa was down 1-0 in the first period and went on to score four unanswered goals. The Caps did make things interesting and cut the deficit to one goal, but the Bolts got an insurance goal late in the game. The Lightning were outshot 32-16 and outhit 22-15. Tampa Bay was 6-for-6 on the penalty kill and 1-for-3 on the power play. The Bolts did well with blocked shots, but both teams did give the puck away a lot. Brandon Hagel was the first star of the game with two goals and two assists.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-178)

Lightning -1.5 (+150)

Money line

Flyers +156

Lightning -163

Total

OVER 5.5 (-133)

UNDER 5.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Lightning Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-15 SU in its last 20 games against Tampa Bay.

Philadelphia is 5-15 SU in its last 20 games on the road.

Philadelphia is 5-15 SU in its last 20 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Tampa Bay's last seven games against Philadelphia.

Tampa Bay is 6-2 SU in its last eight games at home.

Flyers vs Lightning Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Oliver Bonk, D - Injured reserve

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point, C - Day-to-day

Nikita Kucherov, RW - Day-to-day

Victor Hedman, D - Injured reserve

Pontus Holmberg, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve

Flyers vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 26th in scoring, tied for eighth in goals against, 22nd on the power play, and fifth on the penalty kill. Trevor Zegras leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games and have won three of their last four road games, with some of them being pretty high scoring. This team has a 9-0-1 record when they score three or more goals but have struggled scoring two or less. Goaltender Dan Vladar is the projected starter for this game. Philly overall needs more production from their lineup.

Tampa Bay is 15th in scoring, tied for 11th in goals against, tied for 20th on the power play, and second on the penalty kill. Jake Guentzel leads the team in goals and points. The Lightning have won three games in a row and the defense has given up one goal or fewer in two of those games. The Bolts are a bit banged up and will be without some of their core players in Hedman, Point, and Kucherov. Andrei Vasilevskiy is the projected starting goaltender, and Tampa has played well in their last two home games. They will look for a good start on offense and try and keep that power play trending up.

Best Bet: Over