Remembering The Eagles-Bears ‘Fog Bowl’ Game

One of the many things that makes football so great is the fact that it's played in almost any weather. That fact has led to countless games that have been impacted by snow or rain, creating an unmatched atmosphere when players are tromping through knee-high snow or marching through heavy mud on the way to the end zone.

On the list of the most interesting games ever impacted by the weather is the legendary "Fog Bowl", played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears in the 1988 divisional round of the playoffs.

Setting the Scene

Given that the "Fog Bowl" was played in the Divisional Round of the National Football Conference playoffs, its importance is obvious. However, it's important to contextualize how important this game was to the Eagles franchise. Philadelphia had spent seven years watching the postseason from the couch, but things finally changed in 1988. New head coach Buddy Ryan managed to earn a 10-6 record, a mark good enough to capture the NFC East. Quarterback Randall Cunningham nearly won the MVP award at 25 years old, bringing optimism to Eagles fans everywhere.

On the other sideline, the Bears were only a couple of years removed from the legendary 1985 defense that enshrined itself in history. Several pieces of that defense still remained, including All-Pro middle linebacker Mike Singletary, one of the best overall players in the National Football League. Things weren't nearly as rosy on the offensive side of the ball, as injuries led Chicago to start three quarterbacks. That didn't end up mattering too much during the regular season, as the Bears went 12-4 to capture the first seed in the NFC.

Extreme Playing Conditions

The weather itself wasn't all that bad, overall. The temperature was manageable, and the first half of the game was played in relatively tame conditions. However, the fog front that gives the game its name rolled in around halftime, completely changing the dynamic of the contest. The fog was so thick that players struggled to see past 20 yards, creating massive problems all over the field. Passing the ball became nearly impossible, and special teams turned into an all-around nightmare for both squads. Despite the conditions, the competitors managed to produce an entertaining, memorable game.

The Game

Given the dominance of Chicago's regular season, it's no surprise that the Bears entered the game as 5.5-point favorites. That line seemed to be accurate when Chicago opened the scoring with a first-quarter touchdown from quarterback Mike Tomczak to wide receiver Dennis McKinnon.

Cunningham and the Eagles responded with a couple of scoring drives, but the excellent Chicago defense held them out of the end zone both times, forcing two field goals from kicker Luis Zendejas. Not to be outdone, Tomczak responded with a long scoring drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown from tailback Neal Anderson. Chicago continued its solid run with a field goal before Zendejas sent another kick through the uprights, cutting the Bears' lead to 17-9 before the half.

The impact of the fog is obvious when comparing the amount of scoring in the first and second halves. The first half featured six scoring drives, one of which was a touchdown pass, while another was a fairly deep kick from 46 yards. Meanwhile, the second half of the contest featured only two scores, two chip-shot field goals, one by each team. The Bears held on to win 20-12, ending Philadelphia's return to the playoffs and marching to the NFC Championship.

The fog had a clear impact on the ability of both teams to do anything on offense. The Eagles turned the ball over three times in the form of Cunningham interceptions, while Tomczak tossed three of his own for Chicago. It's hard to blame either signal-caller, given that they were essentially throwing to shapes and shadows downfield. The inability to find receivers played a huge part in crippling Philadelphia's passing attack, helping the Bears hold on to the final buzzer.

The Aftermath

While losing in the playoffs is always an utterly bitter sensation, the Eagles could hold their heads high as they exited Soldier Field that day. Philadelphia had returned to the postseason, earned a first-round bye, and held its own against one of, if not the, best teams in the NFL. Additionally, the 1988 season kicked off a stretch of four playoff appearances in five years, an achievement that's easy to be proud of.