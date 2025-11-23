Eagles Blow 21-Point Lead in Stunning Loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys catches the ball in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

The Philadelphia Eagles walked into Dallas amid a week of turbulence, searching for answers after prolonged offensive struggles. For a little over eighteen minutes of game time, it looked like they had found them. The offense came out firing, the defense matched the intensity, and in a blink the Eagles had stunned AT&T Stadium with a 21–0 lead early in the second quarter.

A rout felt imminent. It wasn’t.

What followed was one of the most confounding collapses in recent Eagles memory—a complete offensive shutdown that allowed the Dallas Cowboys to storm back and steal a 24–21 victory. After scoring touchdowns on their first three drives, the Eagles failed to put up another point across their final eight possessions.

Here are the instant takeaways from a night that will raise more questions than answers in Philadelphia.

An Offense That Vanished

The opening script could not have been cleaner:

Drive 1: 7 plays, 50 yards — Touchdown

Drive 2: 12 plays, 76 yards — Touchdown

Drive 3: 6 plays, 66 yards — Touchdown

Three drives, three touchdowns, 192 total yards.

And then? Nothing.

Over the remaining eight drives, the Eagles produced:

0 points

147 yards

5 punts

1 turnover

1 missed field goal

A slew of self-inflicted penalties

This has become an uncomfortable theme in 2025: long, dead stretches where the offense simply evaporates. In Dallas, the reasons were plentiful.

1. The Play Calling Fell Apart

Kevin Patullo opened the game with rhythm and balance, but once the Cowboys adjusted, the Eagles never countered. Play calling is often described as an art, not a science—and Sunday night, Patullo struggled to paint anything resembling a coherent picture after the opening quarter.

Now heading into Week 13, the concerns are no longer premature. If this is what the Eagles offense looks like when the script ends, the organization must confront the reality that Patullo may not be the long-term answer at calling plays. However, the bigger issue might be, who is? There is no one else currently on the offensive staff that is experienced at calling plays at the NFL level (a story for a different day).

2. No Running Game, No Answers

Facing a Dallas defense ranked 24th against the run, the Eagles mustered just 63 rushing yards—well below the Cowboys’ season average allowed (131.4 yards per game).

Saquon Barkley carried 10 times for just 22 yards (2.2 YPC), never finding daylight. You could argue that Patullo abandoned the run too quickly—and that’s true—but the ground game hasn’t worked consistently all season. Sunday night was no exception.

3. Penalties Killed Momentum

All week, coaches and players preached mastering the “things that take no talent.” Pre-snap penalties are chief among them. Yet drive-killing infractions consistently stalled the offense. Big plays were wiped out. Manageable downs became long distances. The Eagles beat themselves as much as Dallas beat them.

4. Turnovers at the Worst Time

Protecting the football has been a strength dating back to last season. Not tonight.

Barkley’s fumble halted a promising drive.

Punt returner Xavier Gipson made the inexcusable decision to field a ball at his own 1-yard line—then compounded the mistake by fumbling it away.

Bad teams find ways to lose games. On Sunday, the Eagles looked like one.

The Defense Deserved Better

The defense wasn’t perfect—but it was plenty good enough to win.

They forced two turnovers, came up with two big 4th-down stops, and battled a Cowboys offense that entered the game ranked No. 2 in the league. Injuries piled up mid-game—Adoree’ Jackson, Moro Ojomo, Reed Blankenship, Drew Mukuba—and still the defense held strong.

Dallas’ receivers, especially CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, made timely plays, but the defense was repeatedly put in tough spots due to the Eagles’ staggering offensive ineptitude.

This loss is not on them.

What Comes Next

Instead of stabilizing, the Eagles enter yet another week with urgent questions surrounding their identity—and their offense. The only silver lining? A short turnaround.

Philadelphia now prepares for a Black Friday matchup against the 8–3 Chicago Bears, a feisty, ascending team coming off a win over Pittsburgh. That gives the Eagles little time to sulk—though plenty of reason to worry.