Measuring Concerns About Matvei Michkov, Slow Start in 2025-26

The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t expect Matvei Michkov to play in North America until the 2026-27 season when they selected him with the sixth-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Russian phenom raised expectations with a dynamic start to his rookie season. Tim Saunders celebrated “The Magic Man” when Michkov buried three overtime game-winners before the end of Thanksgiving weekend in 2024.

Michkov has officially hit the sophomore slump, however. His conditioning, usage, and production all came into question during the first quarter of 2025-26 in Rick Tocchet’s first season as head coach.

How much should Flyers fans worry about the expected superstar of the organization’s first long-term rebuild? Will Matvei Michkov recover from the slow start, or do his struggles and conditioning habits indicate more serious concerns about his future?

Underwhelming Scoring Numbers

Michkov delivered in 2024-25 with electrifying skill that inspired hope within the Philadelphia fan base that the Flyers had found a franchise cornerstone. He led all NHL rookies with 26 goals, and he finished tied for second with 63 points.

The production has dipped drastically this season. Michkov has scored only five goals and added five assists through 20 games. He’s still shown flashes of the dynamic skill set that’s drawn comparisons to Nikita Kucherov, but warts in his game have stood out.

The second-year NHL winger has shown the same tendencies to anxiously leave the defensive zone too soon. Rick Tocchet spoke on 97.5 The Fanatic about Michkov's tendency to jump too far ahead of plays and skate backwards through the neutral zone ahead of his teammates.

The lack of scoring in itself isn’t a detrimental cause for concern. He went through similar growing pains even during the excellent rookie season.

Michkov stormed out of the gates with 27 points in his first 27 NHL games, but he then struggled to handle the demands of the 82-game NHL schedule in the second portion of the season. The two-week break for the NHL 4 Nations Face Off in February rejuvenated him for a strong finish.

NHL player development isn’t linear, and Michkov’s skill certainly hasn’t disappeared in 20 games. Look no further than his incredible breakaway goal (video above) that started a scoring barrage in Saturday's victory against the New Jersey Devils.

Matvei Michkov Games Played Goals Assists Points 1/3 of Rookie Season

(Oct. 11- Dec. 12, 2024) 27 11 16 27 2/3 of Rookie Season

(Dec. 12, 2024- Feb. 8, 2025) 28 5 4 9 3/3 of Rookie Season

(Feb. 22-April 11, 2025) 25 10 17 27 First 20 games in 2025-26 20 5 5 10 Feb. 9-21, 2025: NHL 4 Nations Face Off Break

Is Michkov Out of Shape?

The real cause for concern is less tangible than early-season scoring numbers.

Flyers teammates, coaches, and executives lauded Michkov’s competitive edge throughout his rookie season. Danny Briere spoke at his end-of-season media availability about the maturity of a 20-year-old who approached the general manager with a detailed offseason training plan that could help him take the next step toward NHL superstardom.

Michkov excited the fan base last season with comments through translator Slava Kuznetsov about a killer instinct to stay “cold-blooded” in clutch situations that define champions.

If Michkov holds the alpha mentality that takes superstars to another level, why did he spend four months during the offseason without stepping on the ice? Michkov admitted to the sluggish offseason himself, and Rick Tocchet has confirmed original reports that Michkov showed up to training camp out of shape.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Flyers have pointed to an ankle injury as part of the reason for an ineffective offseason. The language barrier also still prevents the 20-year-old Russian from articulating the exact nature of his plans the way some native English speakers might.

However, instead of pushing his NHL development forward at the same impressive pace from his rookie season, Matvei Michkov took a questionable conditioning approach that's forced Tocchet to limit his ice time. The right winger has averaged only 14:50 in the first quarter of the 2025-26 season. He ranks 12th among Flyers skaters in total ice time, and his average falls well short of the 16:41 he posted under John Tortorella in 2024-25.

Michkov hasn’t yet corrected the weaknesses that landed him in the press box as a healthy scratch last season. Despite the vehement criticism and ultimate dismissal, Tortorella didn’t make up problems up for the sake of discipline. Michkov has too often made high-risk passes that lead to scoring chances against, and his 200-foot game has plenty of room for improvement.

Future Expectations

Sensible outlooks on the situation don’t point to reasons for immediate panic. Talented young players don’t always show immediate maturity on or off the ice when they reach the NHL. Recent speculation about disagreements with Sean Couturier also didn’t include enough substance for serious concerns about his relationships with Flyers teammates.

Two past Russian superstars had some shortcomings that didn’t prevent them from greatness. Evgeni Malkin sometimes didn’t know younger teammates’ names during his peak seasons helping the Pittsburgh Penguins to three Stanley Cups. Pavel Bure irritated some of his coaches by cheating for scoring chances at the expense of defense. The resulting chances the other way ultimately landed him in the Hall of Fame.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

After Couturier's marginal criticism of his second-year teammate, fans became enamored with the storyline involving Michkov. The passionate defense of the franchise’s expected future superstar indicates the interest level that Philadelphia fans have in Michkov’s development.

He's essentially become the A.J. Brown style lightning rod the Flyers need to generate interest during their rebuild.

“I know he’s the lightning rod for everybody around here. He’s got to relax. He’s got to get himself into shape. He’s got to be in positions that (benefit the team). You can’t just leave the zone and (think) it’s okay. I think he’s gotten better at it, but there’s times when you’ve just got to make decisions... I’m not trying to change his whole game, but he has to support the puck. That’s all.” -Rick Tocchet (October 19)

Briere’s bold decision to draft the Russian mystery in 2023 sparked the same type of Stanley Cup hope that Philadelphia felt after the Eric Lindros trade in 1992. Michkov can regain his footing on that track with improvement over the final three quarters of the 2025-26 season.

The Flyers have improved on their power play under new assistant Yogi Svejkovsky. Michkov’s vision as a playmaker and finishing ability should translate well to a more organized unit on the man advantage. If his conditioning improves gradually, Tocchet will have more flexibility to reward him with the ice time of a top-line-caliber scorer.