New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union: Odds, Spread, and Total

Philadelphia is a pricey gambling favorite to win a match that may not feature many goals. A swath of the betting community seems certain that the Union will win its next playoff game by a score of 1-0. It's going to be a pair of stingy back lines on the pitch when the Philadelphia Union hosts New York City Football Club in the MLS Cup conference semifinals, set for an opening whistle this Sunday at 7:45 p.m. EST.

Philly posted its seventh clean sheet in just nine appearances in the Union's conference quarterfinal clincher at Soldier Field on Nov. 1, blanking the Chicago Fire 3-0. Of course, it can be implied that Philly's attack doused the Fire into submission early in the contest, thanks to the Union's star striker Tai Baribo scoring a natural brace within the first 17 minutes. The Supporters Shield victors are in quality form.

The Pigeons of NYCFC will resist with a back line that may prove to be the finest of this year's playoffs. Team USA goalkeeper Matt Freese is playing like he wants the 2026 FIFA World Cup to start already, holding Charlotte's potent offense to just one goal in the Pigeons' best-of-three quarterfinal triumph. Strangely, prop bettors aren't heeding the stats, wagering at (-150) odds on both teams to score.

Spread

New York City FC +0.5 (-115)

Philadelphia Union -0.5 (-105)

Money line

New York City FC +270

Philadelphia Union -106

Draw +255

Total

Over 2.75 (+100)

Under 2.75 (-120)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Trends

Philadelphia has won four of the clubs' last five meetings at Subaru Park.

The Union has recorded a clean sheet in seven of its last nine matches.

NYCFC has allowed only one goal across three previous appearances.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Injury Reports

New York City FC

Midfielder Maximo Carrizo is out on national team duty.

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan is out with a torn ACL.

Midfielder Cavan Sullivan is out on national team duty.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Predictions and Picks

NYCFC did lose to Philadelphia 0-1 in its last visit to Subaru Park on Oct. 4. Freese stopped five out of the Union's six shots-on-target while the Pigeons possessed the ball for 60% of the match, but Alonso Martinez's attack couldn't produce more than two on-target shots of its own in the defeat.

Philly's footballers could be subject to distractions at a bad time, opening the door for NYCFC to turn the semifinal into a tight, protracted battle. A bombshell report in The Guardian this week details allegations against the Union's sporting director, Ernst Tanner, who is accused by 17 employees of making chauvinist, racist, and abusive remarks, in addition to sexual harassment in the workplace. "The complaint by the MLS Players Association was filed in January," read Pablo Iglesias Maurer's article on Tuesday.