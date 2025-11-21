Eagles vs Cowboys: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to keep pace as the one seed in the NFC as they battle their division rival the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. EST.
The Eagles are 8-2 and first in the NFC East Division. They just beat the Detroit Lions 16-9 at home. Philly never trailed and only gave up three points in the second half. The Eagles struggled on third downs and lost in passing yards 243-124. However, they won in rushing yards 148-74. Philadelphia didn't turn the ball over and won in time of possession. The red zone defense was 1-for-1 on stops and the red zone offense was 1-for-3. Quarterback Jalen Hurts went 14-of-28 for 135 yards.
The Cowboys are 4-5-1 and second in the NFC East Division. They just beat the Las Vegas Raiders 33-16 on the road. Dallas scored in every quarter and the game was pretty much over at halftime. The Cowboys won in total yards 381-236 and rushing yards were 114-27. Both teams turned the ball over once and Dallas had the edge on time of possession. The Cowboys were 3-for-5 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-3 on stops. Quarterback Dak Prescott led the way on offense by going 25 of 33 for 268 yards and four touchdowns.
Spread
- Eagles -3.5 (+113)
- Cowboys +3.5 (-133)
Moneyline
- Eagles -156
- Cowboys +150
Total
- Over 47.5 (-104)
- Under 47.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Eagles vs Cowboys Betting Trends
- Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- Philadelphia is 14-2 SU in its last 16 games.
- Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games against Dallas.
- The total has gone OVER in 6 of Dallas' last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in 7 of Dallas' last 10 games against Philadelphia.
- The total has gone OVER in 10 of Dallas' last 14 games at home.
Eagles vs Cowboys Injury Reports
Philadelphia Eagles
- Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve
- Cam Jurgens, C - Questionable
- Jaelan Phillips, LB - Questionable
- Lane Johnson, OT - Doubtful
- Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve
- Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve
- Marcus Epps, S - Injured reserve
- Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve
- Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve
- Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve
- Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve
- Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve
Dallas Cowboys
- Solomon Thomas, DT - Questionable
- Malik Hooker, S - Questionable
- Donovan Wilson, S - Questionable
- Tyler Smith, G - Questionable
- Dante Fowler Jr., DE - Questionable
- Jadeveon Clowney, DE - Questionable
- Dak Prescott, QB - Questionable
- Ajani Cornelius, OT - Injured reserve
- Juanyeh Thomas, S - Out
- Jack Sanborn, LB - Injured reserve
- Trevon Diggs, CB - Injured reserve
- Trevor Keegan, G - Injured reserve
- Miles Sanders, RB - Injured reserve
- Phil Mafah, RB - Injured reserve
- Payton Turner, DE - Injured reserve
- Rob Jones, G - Injured reserve
- Josh Butler, CB - Out
Eagles vs Cowboys Predictions and Picks
Philadelphia is currently ranked 28th in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, 16th in points scored, and eighth in points conceded. The Eagles have won four games in a row and two of those wins were high-scoring ones and the last two were all about the defense. Philly will look to get the running game going early because the Dallas rushing defense is towards the bottom of the league rankings. Also, Hurts might be able to have a breakout game with the Cowboys' defense being bad overall.
Dallas ranks first in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 31st in points allowed. The Cowboys are capable of keeping up with the Eagles' offense, but the defense just might give up too many points. In Week 1, Dallas only lost by four points to Philly and that was on the road. Prescott is having a strong season and will test an Eagles' defense that has been dominant recently. Most of their losses this season have been against teams with a winning record.
Best Bet: Over
The Eagles are playing well on both sides of the ball and will be ready to compete against their rival. The Cowboys have been inconsistent all season and the offense and defense are going in different directions. However, Dallas is at home and anything can happen in a division game. With a close spread, the shootout vibe should be a good bet.