Eagles vs Cowboys: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to keep pace as the one seed in the NFC as they battle their division rival the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. EST.

The Eagles are 8-2 and first in the NFC East Division. They just beat the Detroit Lions 16-9 at home. Philly never trailed and only gave up three points in the second half. The Eagles struggled on third downs and lost in passing yards 243-124. However, they won in rushing yards 148-74. Philadelphia didn't turn the ball over and won in time of possession. The red zone defense was 1-for-1 on stops and the red zone offense was 1-for-3. Quarterback Jalen Hurts went 14-of-28 for 135 yards.

The Cowboys are 4-5-1 and second in the NFC East Division. They just beat the Las Vegas Raiders 33-16 on the road. Dallas scored in every quarter and the game was pretty much over at halftime. The Cowboys won in total yards 381-236 and rushing yards were 114-27. Both teams turned the ball over once and Dallas had the edge on time of possession. The Cowboys were 3-for-5 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-3 on stops. Quarterback Dak Prescott led the way on offense by going 25 of 33 for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

Spread

Eagles -3.5 (+113)

Cowboys +3.5 (-133)

Moneyline

Eagles -156

Cowboys +150

Total

Over 47.5 (-104)

Under 47.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Eagles vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

Philadelphia is 14-2 SU in its last 16 games.

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games against Dallas.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Dallas' last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Dallas' last 10 games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Dallas' last 14 games at home.

Eagles vs Cowboys Injury Reports

Philadelphia Eagles

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Cam Jurgens, C - Questionable

Jaelan Phillips, LB - Questionable

Lane Johnson, OT - Doubtful

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve

Marcus Epps, S - Injured reserve

Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Dallas Cowboys

Solomon Thomas, DT - Questionable

Malik Hooker, S - Questionable

Donovan Wilson, S - Questionable

Tyler Smith, G - Questionable

Dante Fowler Jr., DE - Questionable

Jadeveon Clowney, DE - Questionable

Dak Prescott, QB - Questionable

Ajani Cornelius, OT - Injured reserve

Juanyeh Thomas, S - Out

Jack Sanborn, LB - Injured reserve

Trevon Diggs, CB - Injured reserve

Trevor Keegan, G - Injured reserve

Miles Sanders, RB - Injured reserve

Phil Mafah, RB - Injured reserve

Payton Turner, DE - Injured reserve

Rob Jones, G - Injured reserve

Josh Butler, CB - Out

Eagles vs Cowboys Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently ranked 28th in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, 16th in points scored, and eighth in points conceded. The Eagles have won four games in a row and two of those wins were high-scoring ones and the last two were all about the defense. Philly will look to get the running game going early because the Dallas rushing defense is towards the bottom of the league rankings. Also, Hurts might be able to have a breakout game with the Cowboys' defense being bad overall.

Dallas ranks first in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 31st in points allowed. The Cowboys are capable of keeping up with the Eagles' offense, but the defense just might give up too many points. In Week 1, Dallas only lost by four points to Philly and that was on the road. Prescott is having a strong season and will test an Eagles' defense that has been dominant recently. Most of their losses this season have been against teams with a winning record.

Best Bet: Over