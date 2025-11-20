This Day in Sports History: November 20

Sports in November are dominated by the NBA and NHL seasons, the end of the college football season, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the Association of Tennis Professionals World Tour Finals, Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Nights, and the start of the college basketball season. Over the years, Nov. 20 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 20 included the following:

Geo Lefevre and Henri Desgrange conceived and proposed the idea of the Tour de France bike race. 1915: The Hamilton Tigers won their second Canadian Football League Grey Cup title.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 20 were Mickey Mantle, Walter Payton, and Gabriela Sabatini.