Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

Philadelphia appeared to run out of steam in the third quarter of Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks before making a brief rally in the fourth. Do the 76ers possess the stamina to win on the second of back-to-back game nights? We're about to see if Philly's improving lineup has endurance to spare when the Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. EST this Thursday evening.

Bookmakers are impressed by Philly's 8-6 record, but they're not impressed enough to make the 76ers natural road favorites over the Bucks. Milwaukee's malaise is another piece behind the skeptical betting odds on a Bucks victory on Thursday. The Bucks have not won more than once outside of NBA Cup contests since Nov. 3. Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo has been ailing and limited.

Milwaukee is riding an eight-game winning streak in the matchup with Philadelphia, making it even more notable that the odds are so tight. Vegas expects the 76ers to have every chance to snap that trend.

Spread

76ers -2.5 (+100)

Bucks +2.5 (-108)

Money line

76ers -133

Bucks +122

Total

Over 225.5 (-104)

Under 225.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Trends

Milwaukee has beaten Philadelphia eight consecutive times.

Betting totals have gone over in four straight meetings.

The 76ers have lost three straight road contests.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Center Joel Embiid is doubtful with a knee injury.

Center Adem Bona is out with a right ankle sprain.

Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is out with a knee injury.

Forward Paul George is out with a knee injury.

Milwaukee Bucks

Center Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a groin strain.

Forward Taurean Prince is out with a herniated disc in his neck.

Guard Kevin Porter Jr. is out following knee surgery.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predictions and Picks

Thursday's gamblers must consider taking the Bucks as the home team in a potentially sloppy tilt. Philly is wrestling with several injuries of its own that hamper the 76ers' frontcourt and make it difficult to exploit the Bucks' sudden gap in the center. Tyrese Maxey's corps of shooters will have to take their chances against Milwaukee's talented guards, who rank second in the league at shooting treys at 41.5%.

Michael Pina of The Ringer has a different take, and that's that Milwaukee could fall apart with Antetokounmpo now set to miss more time. "Watch what happened (in Monday's loss) in Cleveland, and you're instantly reminded of just how delicate this situation is … Milwaukee's rotation turns into a charcuterie of (crap) when it can't revolve around the team's best player."