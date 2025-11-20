Blues vs Flyers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Flyers get another look at St. Louis on Thursday, less than a week after taking a wild shootout win on the road. Puck drop at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

Philadelphia (9-6-3) followed up Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blues with a 5-1 loss at Dallas but return home with a 2.83 team goals-against average and steady play from Dan Vladar. The goaltender is 6-4-1 with a .909 save percentage through 11 starts.

St. Louis (6-9-5) continues to search for consistency during a three-game losing streak that also includes an overtime loss to Toronto on Tuesday. Jordan Binnington is expected to handle the workload again after a 26-save performance, entering the night at 4-5-3 with a 3.34 goals-against average. The Blues average 2.75 goals per game but allow 3.80, the highest figure in the Central Division.

Robert Thomas leads St. Louis with 13 points, and Jordan Kyrou has scored a team-best six goals.

Trevor Zegras continues to drive Philadelphia's offense with 19 points, including six goals and 13 assists. The Flyers' penalty kill has been a strength at 87.5%, ranking among the league's best.

Spread

Blues +1.5 (-245)

Flyers -1.5 (+203)

Moneyline

Blues +113

Flyers -117

Total

Over 5.5 (-104)

Under 5.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blues vs Flyers Betting Trends

The Blues are 7-13 against the spread, going 5-3 on the road.

The Flyers have gone 11-7 against the spread, including 5-6 at home.

The under has hit in six of the Blues' past nine games.

The total has gone under in five of the Flyers' past six home matchups.

The Blues have lost 12 of their last 15 games.

The Flyers have lost four of the last five matchups with the Blues.

Blues vs Flyers Injury Reports

Blues

Jake Neighbours, LW — Injured reserve (leg).

Zach Dean, C — Injured reserve (personal).

Torey Krug, D — Injured reserve (ankle).

Flyers

Oliver Bonk, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Rasmus Ristolainen, D — Injured reserve (triceps).

Ryan Ellis, D — Injured reserve (back).

Blues vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

"The Flyers have had issues finishing games lately, but they've earned points in five of their last six games and come back home, where they've won six games. The Blues just can't buckle down on the defensive end and give away a lot of these games. The Flyers beat the Blues on the road last week in overtime, cashing a nice underdog ticket and scoring six goals in the process. The Flyers are playing the better hockey and have home ice." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"We believe this rematch will be much lower scoring than the previous game. The Flyers will be well rested, and the focus should be back on their ability to keep opponents off the scoreboard. For the Blues, they have played back-to-back games in which they have been held to a total of 3 goals. Now facing this tough Flyers defense, they should continue their offensive struggles." — Bill Christy, SportyTrader