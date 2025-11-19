This Day in Sports History: November 19

Sports in November are dominated by the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League, the end of the college football season, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the Association of Tennis Professionals World Tour Finals, Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Nights, and the start of the college basketball season. Over the years, Nov. 19 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Here are some of the greatest moments in sports history from Nov. 19:

1906: London was selected to host the 1908 Olympic Games.

1932: Joe Kershalla scored 71 points in a college football game.

1961: Houston Oilers quarterback George Blanda passed for seven touchdowns, resulting in a 49-13 win against the New York Titans.

1968: New York Yankees pitcher Stan Bahnsen won the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

1975: Reds second baseman Joe Morgan was named the National League Most Valuable Player.

1978: Eagles cornerback Herman Edwards returned a fumble for a touchdown with just 31 seconds left in the game, resulting in a 19-17 win over the New York Giants. This would be known as "The Miracle at the Meadowlands."

1983: Jari Kurri became the first Finnish ice hockey player to score five goals in a game.

1986: Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt won the National League MVP Award.

1989: Rusty Wallace won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

1989: Tennis star Steffi Graf regained the WTA Tour Championship title.

1990: Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Barry Bonds won the National League MVP Award.

1991: Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken won his second American League MVP Award.

1995: The Baltimore Stallions became the only American-based team to ever win the Grey Cup, beating the Calgary Stampeders 37-20.

1995: Boris Becker won his third and final ATP Tour World Championship tennis title.

2000: Tennis star Martina Hingis won the WTA Tour Championship.

2006: Roger Federer won his third Tennis Masters Cup title.

2011: In the 21st annual College Football Holy War, Notre Dame beat Boston College 16-14.

2017: Martin Truex Jr. claimed the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series by five points.

2018: The Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs 54-51. It was the third-highest scoring game in NFL history, and it was the first time that two teams scored over 50 points in the same game.

2019: LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to get a triple-double against all 30 franchises.

2023: Novak Djokovic won his seventh ATP World Tour Finals title.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 19 were George Blanda, LeBron James, and Novak Djokovic.