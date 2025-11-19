Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia 76ers have surprisingly solid odds against the visiting Toronto Raptors in Wednesday's tipoff at Xfinity Mobile Arena, set for 7 p.m. EST. Toronto has been on a hot streak that includes eight victories in the Raptors' last nine contests, but Philadelphia is working on a heartening 8-5 record.

It was Philadelphia that gave Toronto its only loss on the ledger since before Halloween. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey led the way with 31 points as Philly conquered the Canadian club 130-120 on Nov. 8.

Philly's big man Joel Embiid, who scored 29 points in the win over Toronto, is injured and not expected to play in this Wednesday's rematch. Nevertheless, Las Vegas has marked the second 76ers-Raptors contest as even-handed. Toronto's defense has more than the 76ers frontcourt to worry about.

Spread

76ers -1.5 (+117)

Raptors +1.5 (-138)

Money line

76ers +108

Raptors -117

Total

Over 234.5 (+100)

Under 234.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Trends

Toronto has won eight times and covered seven spreads in the last nine games.

Philadelphia has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 games.

Totals have gone over in six of the last seven meetings.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Center Joel Embiid is out with a knee injury.

Center Adem Bona is out with a right ankle sprain.

Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Toronto Raptors

Guard Ochai Agbaji is out with a back injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Predictions and Picks

How are the 76ers dealing with multiple injuries at center? Embiid and Adem Bona's injury woes led to conflicting headlines early this week when Philadelphia quickly called Johni Broome back from its G-League club in Delaware. "The 76ers recalled Jared McCain from the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, but he wasn't the only one. Philadelphia also brought up Broome – likely due to its frontcourt injuries, which have left it with limited options," reports blogger Jacob Moreno of The Sixer Sense.

Toronto's guards could also quiet Philly's scoring from outside the paint. The 9-5 Raptors have held four teams in a row to 45% or less from the field. Charlotte was held to just 10 threes on 40 attempts from downtown in the Hornets' close-shave 110-108 loss to the Raptors on Monday night.