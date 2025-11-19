ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Netflix Will Carry Phillies Field Of Dreams Game Vs Twins

Back in August, we learned that the Phillies would play in the Field of Dreams game on the same location of the iconic Kevin Costner movie. Now we know when…

Dylan MacKinnon
DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 10: A general view of signage prior to the game at Field of Dreams between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on August 10, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Back in August, we learned that the Phillies would play in the Field of Dreams game on the same location of the iconic Kevin Costner movie. Now we know when it will take place and where we will be able to watch it. The Phillies will face the Twins on August 13th, and the game will be carried by Netflix, who just recently reached a broadcast agreement with the MLB to carry select MLB games going forward.

The Field Of Dreams tradition started in 2021. The White Sox beat the Yankees on a walk-off HR by Tim Anderson. They followed it up the next season with the Cubs beating the Reds.

But the alternate site game went on a hiatus for a few seasons while the new owners of the Cornfield site did construction to make the location a hub for youth baseball and softball. Now that the construction is complete, the MLB returns to the site amidst the Cornfields in Dyersville, Iowa.

Fans looking to attend the game might be out of luck. In past iterations of the game, they restricted tickets to fans with an Iowa area code. They have not said whether or not it will be the case again this time, but with the site having limited seating, fans should expect that rule to return. But as long as you have a Netflix account, you will be able to watch from home.

The Field Of Dreams is an undeniably cool atmosphere for a baseball game. Seeing homeruns fly into the cornfield, it's as good a backdrop for a game as you can hope for.

The MLB has made these types of alternate-site games a priority. Two years ago, they played at the historic Rickwood Field in Alabama as a tribute for the Negro Leagues. Last season, they played a game at Bristol Motor Speedway, though that did not go very well. They have also played games in London, like when the Phillies and Mets met there in 2024.

Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
