Netflix Will Carry Phillies Field Of Dreams Game Vs Twins

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 10: A general view of signage prior to the game at Field of Dreams between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on August 10, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa.

Back in August, we learned that the Phillies would play in the Field of Dreams game on the same location of the iconic Kevin Costner movie. Now we know when it will take place and where we will be able to watch it. The Phillies will face the Twins on August 13th, and the game will be carried by Netflix, who just recently reached a broadcast agreement with the MLB to carry select MLB games going forward.

The Field Of Dreams tradition started in 2021. The White Sox beat the Yankees on a walk-off HR by Tim Anderson. They followed it up the next season with the Cubs beating the Reds.

But the alternate site game went on a hiatus for a few seasons while the new owners of the Cornfield site did construction to make the location a hub for youth baseball and softball. Now that the construction is complete, the MLB returns to the site amidst the Cornfields in Dyersville, Iowa.

Fans looking to attend the game might be out of luck. In past iterations of the game, they restricted tickets to fans with an Iowa area code. They have not said whether or not it will be the case again this time, but with the site having limited seating, fans should expect that rule to return. But as long as you have a Netflix account, you will be able to watch from home.

The Field Of Dreams is an undeniably cool atmosphere for a baseball game. Seeing homeruns fly into the cornfield, it's as good a backdrop for a game as you can hope for.