Did a big win over the Lions improve the Eagles image around the NFL? Or are people turning on them after yet another anemic performance by the offense? See where they fell this week in the Week 12 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup!

Week 12 Eagles Power Rankings

"The offense has been a disappointment. The Eagles rank 25th in total yards (300.1 per game), 28th in passing (184.9) and 29th in third-down conversion rate (33.87%). They're averaging 115 rushing yards per game (17th in NFL), compared to 179 in 2024 (second). They are, however, the best red zone offense (75% conversion rate) and have a league-low four giveaways. That, paired with a defense that has played lights out as of late, has been enough to keep Philly atop the NFC. But the offense has not yet reached its potential, and it falls on the first-year playcaller to help remedy that."

Patullo deserves a lot of blame. However, part of the larger problem is above him. The overall philosophy of the offense has remained the same. They are going to play it safe and not take chances. Kellen Moore did a much better job calling plays within that philosophy. But he also had an O-Line playing at a much higher level, and a more explosive Saquon Barkley. Patullo needs to be better, but so do the players. Sirianni also might need to give the green light to be more aggressive.

"The offense still isn't great, but they are winning games. The defense has really stepped up the past two weeks."

We keep saying the Eagles can't keep winning this way, and yet they continue to win this way. They beat two teams they are likely to see in January this way. This defense shut down the Lions, who before the week you might have called the best offense in the league. The offense needs to be better, but the defense is a real thing Eagles fans can be excited about.

"They had a chance to leap back to No. 1, but their offensive performance (272 yards, 16 points) was nearly as bad as the Rams’ display. Only the defense is saving this dysfunctional powerhouse."

The thing about the Rams is a good reminder that the Eagles are not alone in their flaws. There is no juggernaut this season. We saw the Lions and Packers' flaws on full display the past 2 weeks. The Rams had 4 takeaways, yet struggled on offense. We have seen the Bills fall apart one week, then look brilliant the next. As flawed as the Eagles are, there is still a real argument that they are the best team in the league.

"A replenished defense has held two high-octane offenses to single-digit points in successive weeks − which is even better news with injured RT Lane Johnson set to miss a chunk of time with a Lisfranc injury for an already sputtering offense."

The Lane Johnson injury is a big deal. It seems like it won't be season-ending, but even 4 weeks without him will hurt. Fred Johnson is a more than capable backup, but there is a reason the Eagles are 15-23 without him in his career.

"The trade acquisition of Jaelan Phillips looks like a gem of a pickup, with the edge rusher making his impact felt in both games since his arrival in Philly. Watching the Eagles swat Jared Goff's passes left and right made you think that, for a team to beat the reigning Super Bowl champions, it must be strong in the trenches. Sure, the Eagles' offensive lulls are hard to ignore, but they do control the lines of scrimmage in most games. Doubt them at your own risk."