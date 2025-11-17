What Are the Eagles’ Kelly Green Jerseys? The Return of Philly’s Iconic Look

Throughout its history, the NFL has featured countless recognizable jerseys. A couple of uniforms still in play, like the silver-and-blue of the Dallas Cowboys and the silver-and-black of the Las Vegas Raiders, stand out as some of the most iconic jerseys throughout all of American sports.

Another look that has made a recent return to action is the Kelly green uniform worn by the Philadelphia Eagles throughout much of their history. This article will take a look at the origin of those jerseys and why they have returned to play in the modern era.

The Beginning of the Eagles and the Kelly Green Uniforms

One of the most iconic franchises in the NFL got its start in 1933. An ownership group headed by Bert Bell facilitated the purchase of the Frankford Yellowjackets, an NFL team that held the rights to the Philadelphia area. The former Yellowjackets were immediately converted into the Philadelphia Eagles, but their uniforms, chiefly made up of light blue and yellow, remained the Eagles' primary colors for their first few seasons.

In order to remove the remaining ties to Frankford, the Eagles rebranded in 1935, introducing the Kelly green uniforms and the winged helmets that would eventually become one of the most recognizable kits in the NFL. Philadelphia alternated between its green uniforms and the increasingly outdated Frankford jerseys until 1937, at which point the total change to Kelly green was made.

It is also important to clear up the persistent question about the origin of the name Kelly green. That moniker has nothing to do with the Eagles, but instead originated, strangely enough, in relation to Ireland. 'Kelly' is a common Irish last name, and the color was described as being a perfect match for those aiming to paint the lush Irish countryside.

The Glory Years of Kelly Green

The bright green uniforms were in service for the majority of Philadelphia's history, and as a result, have been a part of some of the most iconic moments in Eagles' lore. Throughout the late 1940s, after the conclusion of the Second World War, Philadelphia was one of the most dominant teams in the NFL, winning two league championships in 1948 and '49, all with the Kelly green uniforms as the primary kit they wore on the field. The Eagles managed to capture one more NFL championship in 1960 before their window of contention closed for a long while.

It would be another 18 years before Philadelphia returned to the postseason under legendary head coach Dick Vermeil. Vermeil and quarterback Ron Jaworski even led the team to a Super Bowl appearance, sporting the Kelly green uniforms throughout the season before dropping the big game to the equally iconic uniform of the Oakland Raiders.

Phasing Out

As is often the case, a new owner in Philadelphia meant major changes, and uniforms were no exception. Jeffrey Lurie bought the Eagles in the spring of 1994 and set the wheels in motion to move on from Kelly green in favor of midnight green, a color that still serves as the basis for Philadelphia's uniforms. While the midnight green look is widely accepted by fans after the team began wearing it in the 1996 season, calls for a return to the Kelly uniforms persisted.

The Occasional Return of Kelly Green

Fans in favor of Kelly green were eventually heard and fulfilled, first in 2010 in a game between the Eagles and the Green Bay Packers. However, it was a short-lived return, as the Birds would not don the look again for more than a decade.

The brief return to Philly's all-time best jerseys only intensified the calls for their return on an alternate basis, something that eventually happened in 2023. The Eagles instituted Kelly green as their alternate uniforms that season, wearing them twice, once against the Miami Dolphins and again against the Buffalo Bills. 2024 saw the uniforms in another two games, one of which featured running back Saquon Barkley's iconic reverse-hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and another that ended in a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys. Most recently, the Eagles smoked the New York Giants 38-20 in Kelly green, adding another positive chapter to the uniform's history.

An Enduring Look

While the Kelly green jerseys might not be the most iconic in all of sports, they certainly have an argument for being the most beloved. After they were pulled from the regular rotation of uniforms, fans clambered for their return for 15 years and kept up the fight for another 15 years following that until they were reinstated permanently.