Los Angeles Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Los Angeles Clippers will continue their road trip when they head to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Monday. The Clippers, sporting a 4-9 record, have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA, as fans widely considered them to be a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. The Sixers, meanwhile, have exceeded expectations in the early going, earning a 7-5 record. That mark is not particularly impressive, but three of those five losses have come against the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two of the best teams in the East.

Things are all out of sorts in Los Angeles. The Clippers have suffered from a combination of poor injury luck and downright bad play, factors that led to an insane six-game losing streak. Two of those losses came against the Phoenix Suns, indicating just how badly the Clippers are struggling. Outside of guard James Harden, the offense has not managed to produce consistently, and the defense, without forward Kawhi Leonard, has quickly deteriorated into another weak point. The Sixers are a dangerous opponent, one unlikely to help LA get back on track.

Philadelphia has suffered from its fair share of injuries, too. Forward Paul George has not played this year, and center Joel Embiid has missed a handful of contests. It is likely that forward Kelly Oubre Jr. sits this contest out as well, leaving the Sixers' depth to pick up quite a bit of slack. Guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe have done an excellent job contributing big scoring numbers, but they will need some help from backups Quentin Grimes and Andre Drummond in a game that will see so many key players on the sideline.

Spread

Clippers +5 (-103)

76ers -5 (-107)

Money line

Clippers +178

76ers -190

Totals

Over 221.5 (-104)

Under 221.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Clippers vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 3-10 ATS this season.

The Clippers are 2-3 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 8-5 in Los Angeles's games.

The Sixers are 9-3 ATS this year.

The Sixers are 5-1 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 7-5 in Philadelphia's games.

Clippers vs 76ers Injury Reports

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, F - Out.

Derrick Jones Jr., F - Day-to-Day.

Jordan Miller, G - Day-to-Day.

Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Out.

Paul George, F - Out.

Joel Embiid, C - Out.

Adem Bona, C - Out.

Clippers vs 76ers Prediction and Pick