Laner Johnson Will Miss 4-6 Weeks With Lisfranc Injury

Despite the win on Sunday Night, there was a cloud hanging over the Eagles. All-Pro RT Lane Johnson left the game and never returned. Now we know why. Johnson suffered…

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a touchdown run against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Despite the win on Sunday Night, there was a cloud hanging over the Eagles. All-Pro RT Lane Johnson left the game and never returned. Now we know why. Johnson suffered a Lisfranc Injury and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

The good news is that it is likely not a season-ending injury. The 4-6 week timeline would have him back on the field by mid to late December.

If he is back after 4 weeks, that would mean he plays in the 1st game vs the Commanders on Dec 20th. If he misses 6 games, he would play in the final game of the season, also vs the Commanders.

It will likely mean a trip to the IR, though the Eagles have not made that move yet. Lane Johnson has a history of coming back early from injuries. He played in the 2022 playoffs with a torn pec. But the Eagles also probably want to be careful. The games in January/February are much more important than the ones in November/ December.

They are already pretty close to wrapping up the NFC East and are in a great place to win the 1 seed. They are also past the hardest part of their schedule, now with games vs the Cowboys, Bears, Chargers, and Raiders coming up. Not an easy 4 games, but by contrast, it is still one of the more manageable 4-game periods this season.

In the meantime, expect Fred Johnson to fill in at RT. Johnson filled in for Lane Johnson after he left the Lions game. Obvioulsy, going from Lane to anyone is a downgrade, but Fred has done well when asked to fill in.

