This Day in Sports History: November 16

Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 16 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 16 included:

1907: Auburn and Alabama tied 6-6 in the 12th Iron Bowl.

Auburn and Alabama tied 6-6 in the 12th Iron Bowl. 1924: The Frankford Yellow Jackets defeated the Cleveland Bulldogs 12-7.

The Frankford Yellow Jackets defeated the Cleveland Bulldogs 12-7. 1926: The New York Rangers ice hockey team played their first game, beating the Montreal Maroons 1-0.

The New York Rangers ice hockey team played their first game, beating the Montreal Maroons 1-0. 1957: Boston Celtics' center Bill Russell set an NBA record of 49 rebounds as the Celtics beat the Philadelphia Warriors 111-89.

Boston Celtics' center Bill Russell set an NBA record of 49 rebounds as the Celtics beat the Philadelphia Warriors 111-89. 1957: Notre Dame's 7-0 victory ended the University of Oklahoma football team's 47-game winning streak.

Notre Dame's 7-0 victory ended the University of Oklahoma football team's 47-game winning streak. 1962: San Francisco Warriors' center Wilt Chamberlain scored 73 points in their 127-111 win over the New York Knicks.

San Francisco Warriors' center Wilt Chamberlain scored 73 points in their 127-111 win over the New York Knicks. 1966: Pittsburgh Pirates' outfielder Roberto Clemente won the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

Pittsburgh Pirates' outfielder Roberto Clemente won the National League Most Valuable Player Award. 1974: The Milwaukee Bucks lost their 11th consecutive game, setting a new team record for the longest losing streak.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost their 11th consecutive game, setting a new team record for the longest losing streak. 1976: Rick Barry's streak of 60 consecutive free throws ended. At the time, it was the longest streak in NBA history.

Rick Barry's streak of 60 consecutive free throws ended. At the time, it was the longest streak in NBA history. 1977: Rod Carew won the American League MVP Award.

Rod Carew won the American League MVP Award. 1980: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Doug Williams threw for 486 yards in a game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Doug Williams threw for 486 yards in a game. 1984: Houston blocked 20 Denver shots, equaling an NBA regulation game record.

Houston blocked 20 Denver shots, equaling an NBA regulation game record. 1986: Dale Earnhardt won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Dale Earnhardt won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 1988: Jose Canseco was the first unanimous American League MVP since Reggie Jackson.

Jose Canseco was the first unanimous American League MVP since Reggie Jackson. 1997: Jeff Gordon won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Jeff Gordon won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 1997: Pete Sampras won back-to-back ATP Tour World Championship titles.

Pete Sampras won back-to-back ATP Tour World Championship titles. 1997: The Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 47-23 to win the CFL Grey Cup.

The Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 47-23 to win the CFL Grey Cup. 2003: Lionel Messi made his debut for FC Barcelona at the age of 16.

Lionel Messi made his debut for FC Barcelona at the age of 16. 2003: Matt Kenseth won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Matt Kenseth won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 2003: Roger Federer won the first of his six season-ending Tennis Masters Cup titles.

Roger Federer won the first of his six season-ending Tennis Masters Cup titles. 2008: Jimmie Johnson won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Jimmie Johnson won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 2008: Novak Djokovic won his first season-ending Tennis Masters Cup title.

Novak Djokovic won his first season-ending Tennis Masters Cup title. 2014: Kevin Harvick won the Ford EcoBoost 400 to claim his first NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

Kevin Harvick won the Ford EcoBoost 400 to claim his first NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. 2014: Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his third ATP World Tour Finals singles title following the withdrawal of Roger Federer.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his third ATP World Tour Finals singles title following the withdrawal of Roger Federer. 2021: Guanyu Zhou became China's first F1 driver, signing for the Alfa Romeo team.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 16 were Bill Russell, Lionel Messi, and Novak Djokovic.