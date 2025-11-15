This Day in Sports History: November 15

Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 15 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 15 included:

1901: Auburn beat Alabama 17-0 in the sixth Iron Bowl.

Auburn beat Alabama 17-0 in the sixth Iron Bowl. 1901: James J. Jeffries defeated Gus Ruhlin by a technical knockout in six rounds to win the heavyweight boxing title.

James J. Jeffries defeated Gus Ruhlin by a technical knockout in six rounds to win the heavyweight boxing title. 1913: Ernie Parker beat Harry Parker to win the Australasian Championships for Men's Tennis.

Ernie Parker beat Harry Parker to win the Australasian Championships for Men's Tennis. 1946: Ted Williams won the American League Most Valuable Player Award.

Ted Williams won the American League Most Valuable Player Award. 1951: The New York Yankees' Gil McDougald won the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

The New York Yankees' Gil McDougald won the American League Rookie of the Year Award. 1959: Cleveland Browns' halfback Bobby Mitchell set a club record for the longest run from scrimmage with a 90-yard run.

Cleveland Browns' halfback Bobby Mitchell set a club record for the longest run from scrimmage with a 90-yard run. 1960: The Los Angeles Lakers' Elgin Baylor scored 71 points against the New York Knicks.

The Los Angeles Lakers' Elgin Baylor scored 71 points against the New York Knicks. 1961: New York Yankees' outfielder Roger Maris won the American League MVP Award.

New York Yankees' outfielder Roger Maris won the American League MVP Award. 1962: Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Don Drysdale won the Cy Young Award.

Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Don Drysdale won the Cy Young Award. 1964: Mickey Wright shot a 62, the lowest golf score for a female professional.

Mickey Wright shot a 62, the lowest golf score for a female professional. 1967: Boston Red Sox outfielder Carl Yastrzemski won the American League MVP Award.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Carl Yastrzemski won the American League MVP Award. 1970: Cincinnati Bengals' head coach Paul Brown defeated his former team, the Cleveland Browns, describing the moment as his "greatest victory."

Cincinnati Bengals' head coach Paul Brown defeated his former team, the Cleveland Browns, describing the moment as his "greatest victory." 1980: Dale Earnhardt won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Dale Earnhardt won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 1983: Mike Bossy scored the 75th hat trick in the New York Islanders' franchise history.

Mike Bossy scored the 75th hat trick in the New York Islanders' franchise history. 1987: Nelson Piquet won his third Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.

Nelson Piquet won his third Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship. 1987: Carla Beurskens set a Dutch marathon record in a time of 2:26:34.

Carla Beurskens set a Dutch marathon record in a time of 2:26:34. 1989: Bret Saberhagen won the American League Cy Young Award.

Bret Saberhagen won the American League Cy Young Award. 1991: Ricky Pierce began an NBA free-throw streak that continued to 75 games.

Ricky Pierce began an NBA free-throw streak that continued to 75 games. 1992: Alan Kulwicki won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Alan Kulwicki won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 2004: Maria Sharapova became the first Russian to win the season-ending WTA Tour Championship.

Maria Sharapova became the first Russian to win the season-ending WTA Tour Championship. 2015: Holly Holm had an upset win over UFC Champion Ronda Rousey.

Holly Holm had an upset win over UFC Champion Ronda Rousey. 2018: LeBron James passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA's career scoring list.

LeBron James passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA's career scoring list. 2020: Dustin Johnson posted a record 20 under par total to win his first Masters title.

Dustin Johnson posted a record 20 under par total to win his first Masters title. 2020: Lewis Hamilton won his seventh F1 World Drivers' Championship.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 15 were Bobby Mitchell, Elgin Baylor, and Dustin Johnson.