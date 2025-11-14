This Day in Sports History: November 14

Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 14 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 14 included:

1943: The Chicago Bears' Sid Luckman passed for seven touchdowns against the New York Giants to win the game 56-7.

1957: The Milwaukee Braves' Hank Aaron won the National League's most valuable player award.

1957: The Boston Celtics' Bill Russell set an NBA record with 49 rebounds.

1962: San Francisco Warriors' Wilt Chamberlain scored 73 points against the New York Knicks.

1964: The Detroit Red Wings' Gordie Howe set an NHL record with his 627th career goal.

1966: Muhammad Ali defeated Cleveland Williams by a technical knockout in three rounds to win the heavyweight title.

1973: Jim Palmer won the American League Cy Young Award.

1976: The Cleveland Browns' Jerry Sherk set a club record with four sacks.

1979: The California Angels' Don Baylor won the American League MVP Award.

1981: Wilfred Benitez defeated Carlos Santos by unanimous decision to retain his WBC Super Welterweight title.

1989: San Diego Padres' reliever Mark Davis won the National League Cy Young Award.

1993: Uta Pippig won the New York City Women's Marathon in a time of 2:26:24.

1993: Dale Earnhardt won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

1993: Don Shula moved into first place for the most wins in NFL history.

1996: Texas Rangers' Juan Gonzalez won the American League MVP Award.

2009: Milwaukee Bucks' rookie Brandon Jennings scored 55 points, broke the franchise record, and became the first rookie since 1968 to score that many points in a game.

2010: Sebastian Vettel won his first F1 World Drivers' Championship.

2013: Jimmie Johnson won his sixth Sprint Cup Championship.

2014: Harness racing trainer/driver Dave Palone set a world record for wins with Missy Tap Tina for his 16,754th career victory.

2015: Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds set an NCAA career record for rushing touchdowns.

2018: New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom won the National League Cy Young Award. His 10 wins were the fewest by a Cy Young winner in a non-strike-shortened season.

2019: Thierry Henry became the head coach of MLS team the Montreal Impact.

