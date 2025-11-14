Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Detroit Pistons in a battle of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers, behind the play of guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, have amassed a 7-4 record to begin the season, landing them in the fourth seed in the East. They will face the first-seeded Pistons, who have rattled off eight straight victories, including a recent three-point win over the Sixers in Philadelphia. The first meeting between these teams was a great game, and Friday night's 7:30 p.m. EST affair promises to deliver more of the same.

For years, everything the Sixers did on the floor was run through center Joel Embiid. Embiid is still a massive part of the game plan, but Maxey is emerging as a legitimate superstar, averaging an insane 32.1 points and 8.3 assists per game, two numbers that lead the team in their respective categories. The depth surrounding Maxey and Embiid has also been fantastic, with Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes, and Kelly Oubre Jr. all averaging more than 15.0 points per game. The Sixers are one of the most overlooked teams in the NBA, and a win over the streaking Pistons would go a long way in bringing more recognition to the City of Brotherly Love.

The Pistons do not have the same quality of depth as the Sixers, but their two main contributors have done enough to spark a long win streak. Like Maxey, guard Cade Cunningham is ascending into the upper echelon of players, averaging 27.2 points and 9.9 assists per game. Center Jalen Duren has provided a staunch presence in the post, putting up 12.0 rebounds per contest while providing a strong defensive backbone down low. However, the rotation is currently riddled with injuries, putting the win streak in serious jeopardy against a capable opponent.

Spread

76ers +5.5 (-109)

Pistons -5.5 (-100)

Money line

76ers +186

Pistons -202

Totals

Over 231 (-101)

Under 231 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Sixers are 9-2 ATS, one of the best records in the league.

The Sixers are 4-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 4-1 when Philadelphia plays away from home.

The Pistons are 8-4 ATS this season.

The Pistons are 4-2 ATS at home.

The over is 4-2 when Detroit plays at home.

76ers vs Pistons Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George, F - Out.

Joel Embiid, C - Day-to-Day.

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham, G - Day-to-Day.

Ausar Thompson, F - Out.

Tobias Harris, F - Out.

Jalen Duren, C - Day-to-Day.

Isaiah Stewart, C - Out.

76ers vs Pistons Prediction and Pick